Twitter redesigns Spaces to allow users to add Topics to Spaces

According to the latest news, Twitter is bringing Topics to Spaces so that hosts can tag their Spaces with relevant Topics. According to the Spaces Twitter account, Spaces will now be able to support up to three relevant Topics. Note that there are only 10 Topics to choose from and that also are limited to English and available to only Android users. Twitter said it will expand to iOS and add more Topics and languages soon.

The 10 Topics chosen as of now are Business & Finance, Music, Sports, Technology, Gaming, World News, Entertainment, Arts & Culture, Home & Family, and Careers. Adding Topics to Spaces brings it closer to its rival, Clubhouse.

Twitter lets you find people with similar interests so it makes sense to add at least some of its Topics to Spaces. There are several hundred Topics available, and some of them get pretty specific like Bollywood Dance and Drone Racing.

Twitter has been constantly updating Spaces since its launch last year. In recent months, Twitter added more moderations by rolling out options like Ticketed Spaces and others. It would be interesting to see how renewed Twitter app dominates the market over rivals like Clubhouse and Discord.