How to Find AirPods Quickly and Easily?

Intro to Using Find My with AirPods

All AirPods models support Find My, however, some could offer extra capabilities to aid in finding them. Check out Which AirPods do I have if you’re unsure which ones you have.

You must enable Find My on a linked device (such as your Mac or iPhone) in order to find your misplaced AirPods.

Make sure your associated device is running the most recent version of iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, or macOS for the optimal Find My experience.

Certain AirPods models let you track them even when they are out of range from your device by turning on the Find My network. The Find My app displays the last time and location that your AirPods were linked, even if they are not compatible with the Find My network or if it is switched off. View Activate your Find My network.

You may see “No location found” or “Offline” in Find My if your AirPods are not charging or are out of range. On the devices you associated with them, you receive a notice if they reconnect online.

See the Location of Your AirPods on A Map

The Find My app allows you to view the last known position or the current location of your AirPods.

On the iPad or iPhone: Navigate to Devices in the Find My app, then choose your AirPods.

Using an Apple Watch requires a Wi-Fi or cellular connection. First, open the Find Devices app and touch your AirPods.

To use your AirPods on a Mac, open the Find My app, choose Devices, and then pick them.

Within iCloud.com: Go to iCloud.com/find, choose All Devices, enter your Apple ID, and then pick your AirPods.

When your AirPods are separated, you can only view the position of one at a time for the majority of AirPods models. Locate the one you see on the map first, replace it in its case, and then reload the map to discover the other one.

If you own the second-generation AirPods Pro, you may view a map with the locations of each AirPod and the charging case.

Play a sound on your AirPods

If your AirPods are not in their case, you may use the sound feature to assist you in finding them. The charging case of your second-generation AirPods Pro can also play music.

Open the Find My app on your iPhone or iPad, select Devices, press the name of your AirPods, and then select Play Sound.

Open the Find Devices app on your Apple Watch, choose your AirPods, and then select Play Sound (this requires a Wi-Fi or cellular connection).

To use your AirPods on a Mac, launch the Find My app, pick Devices, click the More Details button, and then click Play Sound.

To access your AirPods, go to iCloud.com/find, choose All Devices, enter your Apple ID, and then click Play Sound.

To assist you in finding them, your AirPods will make noise for a short while until you choose to turn it off. The sound will play the next time your AirPods connect to a Wi-Fi or cellular network if they are not paired with your smartphone and you have not enabled Find My Network.

Advice: To make it simpler to locate each AirPod individually if they become separated from one another, you can silence one of them. Click or tap Left or Right while your AirPods are playing music.

Find Your AirPods Nearby

Your iPhone or iPad can direct you to the position of your AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro (all generations), or AirPods Max if they are nearby, like in a different area of your house. You can pinpoint the exact position of each AirPod and the charging case if you own AirPods Pro (2nd generation).

On an iPhone or iPad that you have previously associated with your AirPods, open the Find My app.

After selecting Devices and tapping your AirPods’ name, select Find.

Locate your AirPods by moving around and then following the on-screen directions.

If you have the 2nd generation AirPods, you could see an arrow pointing in the direction of your AirPods, a distance indicator that lets you know roughly how far away they are, and a notification informing you if they’re on a different level.

In order to locate your AirPods more easily, you may also make a sound with them. It could be possible for you to activate the flashlight, which will make it easier for you to locate your AirPods in a dimly lit space.