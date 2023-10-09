All About Weight Loss Drugs: The Pound-Shedding Jabs Taking Over Hollywood

Celebrities and influencers have long been involved in the weight loss industry, and this year, Hollywood is buzzing about a new fixation: weight loss drugs.



If you tuned into the 2023 Oscars earlier this year, you might have heard host Jimmy Kimmel mention Ozempic, a diabetes medication that garnered a lot of attention for its effective weight loss. The stars have become more open about using it and other similar medications, which is why Kimmel jokes by saying: “When I look around this room, I can’t help but wonder, ‘Is Ozempic right for me?’”



With celebrities like Tracy Morgan, Mindy Kaling, and even Elon Musk talking about their usage of weight loss drugs, these products have soared in demand and attention. But with an increase in buzz, there’s a lot of confusion and controversy surrounding the topic. Here’s what you should know about these pound-shedding jabs, how they work, and if they’re actually effective:

What are the types of weight loss drugs?



Weight loss drugs typically come in weekly or daily injections or pills. Semaglutide—sold under Wegovy or Ozempic—is one of the most popular and widely used weight loss medications for the stars. The weekly jab was initially developed for type-2 diabetes patients to regulate blood sugar levels, but its appetite-suppressing properties made it a blockbuster drug for weight loss.



Before the rise of semaglutide drugs, liraglutide—sold under names like Saxenda—was the first to hit the market for the treatment of diabetes in 2010. In 2014, the usage of Saxenda for weight loss became approved, paving the way for a new medication in treating diabetes and obesity. When paired with a healthy lifestyle and scaled up over several weeks, this daily injection can translate to 5% to 10% weight loss. Other weight loss medications include Orlistat (Xenical) and Naltrexone-Bupropion (Contrave). These weight loss pills prevent fat absorption and regulate appetite, respectively.

How do weight loss drugs work?

Weight loss injections like Wegovy and Saxenda are classified as glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists. They mimic the GLP-1 hormone, which lowers blood glucose levels by increasing insulin levels after you’ve eaten a meal. This also slows how food leaves your stomach, making you feel fuller for longer to regulate your appetite. Many taking these drugs note that they feel more compelled to eat healthier and stick to healthy lifestyle changes. As a result, many people lose weight since they reduce the food and calories consumed.

Are they effective?

Recent advancements in the weight loss industry have made weight loss medications more effective and safe. However, there’s a common misconception that they are “silver bullets” that can lead to quick weight loss, though this isn’t the case. These medications are meant to be paired with changes in diet, physical activity, sleep, and more. They aim to target a person’s biology to level the playing field so it’s easier to shed pounds, but they cannot replace healthy habits.

What do stars have to say?

The use of weight loss drugs has been a polarizing topic for years. Some celebrities like NBA star Charles Barkley and TV personality Rosie O’Donnell have spoken up about benefiting from their use and that it made them feel healthier, while other stars refuse to promote it due to their status as public figures and influence on fans. Weight and weight loss are becoming more widely discussed among celebrities, who’ve shown more vulnerability regarding their diet and fitness. Singer Billie Eilish, for instance, has been very vocal about her body image, allowing her to connect to fans who’ve been struggling with these things. As such, she and other stars are more conscious of how they talk about their weight, including weight loss medication, regardless of whether they’ve been on it or not.



Celebrities are shaping the discussion on weight loss drugs today, but it’s essential for those curious about it to make informed decisions if they are considering using them. They can be practical and helpful but should be used under the right circumstances and guidance.