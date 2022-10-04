How Old Is Firerose? Age, Parents, Siblings, Career, Facts and Many More Updates

In Australia’s Syndey, Firerose was born into an Australian family. Rose Hodges is who she really is. Her zodiac sign and birthdate are unknown, though. She completed her high school education at Sydney’s Newton High School of the Performing Arts. She hasn’t yet disclosed any details about her academic background, though.

Boyfriend of Firerose, Parents, and Siblings

After Billy Ray Cyrus, a singer started dating Firehose, it was reported that she has been trending online. The pair just got together, and they have been posting images of each other on social media. However, other media outlets are reporting that the couple is also allegedly engaged.

The couple’s age difference exceeds 30 years. Billy was married to Tish Cyrus for 28 years prior to meeting Firerose. In actuality, he also has five kids. On the other hand, we don’t know anything about Rose’s previous relationships.

Her country is unknown, however, she is of Australian origin. She was reared in Los Angeles, California, despite having been born in Sydney. Rose hasn’t yet shared many facts about her parents or siblings due to her online privacy.

Firerose Height, Age, & More

The mid-20s is Firerose’s age. In fact, several sources assert that she is younger than Miley Cyrus, the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus, who is 29 years old. She stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 56 kilograms. She has blonde hair and brown eyes. 32-25-34 is Rose’s body measurement, while 9.5 is her shoe size (US).

Career

Firerose liked to write songs about her day as a child as soon as she got home from school. She eventually became more interested in writing songs as she grew older. In May 2019, she finally made her musical debut with the song Fragile Handling. The next year, she released Way Out, her second single, which was produced by Pedro Calloni. She released No Holding Fire, another song, in June of that same year.

Billy Ray Cyrus has been her musical guru, according to her website. She then started working with the country singer after that. She released the song “New Day with Billy” in 2021. The tune, which has more than 2 million views and 800,000 streams on YouTube and Spotify, is by far her most well-known song. Under Billy’s guidance, she was able to produce music of the highest caliber.

She has only released one single so far this year, All Figured Out. This song has received over a million streams across various streaming services, making it just as popular as her last single. Despite having been a musician for more than three years, she hasn’t yet put out an EP or album.

Firerose Salary

Firerose has a $500,000 net worth (estimated). Music is her main source of income. She earns money by selling and streaming her original music. The singer doesn’t need to worry about her money because Billy Ray Cyrus, who has a substantial net worth of $20 million, is engaged to her.

The Public Believes Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Are Engaged.

Firerose and Billy Ray have reportedly been “dating for a little while,” according to a source who told People on September 29. The source also said the talented couple “got close while working on music together.”

On her Instagram, Firerose frequently features Billy Ray. One of her most recent images, however, fueled engagement speculations when her admirers spotted a diamond band on her left ring finger. No, is it possible? Given that some of Firerose’s fans thanked her and Billy Ray in the comments, it very well might. The couple has not yet responded to the engagement rumors in the media.

Facts