How Old Is Juju Smith Schuster? Age, Career, Biography, and Everything You Need to Know

John Sherman “JuJu” Smith-Schuster (born November 22, 1996) plays wide receiver for the National Football League’s Kansas City Chiefs (NFL). He was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft after playing college football for USC.

Smith-Schuster holds a number of NFL records, including being the first player to score two offensive touchdowns of at least 97 yards apiece and the youngest player to accumulate 2,500 career receiving yards. He also holds a number of team records with the Steelers. He is well recognized off the field for his involvement in social media and his love of esports. One of the most marketable players in the NFL in 2019 was Smith-Schuster.

Ju Ju Smith-Country Schuster’s of Birth and Race

Now that we’ve covered JuJu Smith-Wiki, Schuster’s it’s time to discuss his nationality and ethnicity. We’d want to let you know that he is of mixed race. He is of American descent.

Age of Ju Ju Smith-Schuster

The date of JuJu Smith-birth Schuster’s is November 22, 1996. JuJu Smith-Schuster has a current age of 26. Football player JuJu Smith-Schuster is widely known in the industry. Many fans might be curious about JuJu Smith’s height; Schuster’s if so, you can find out in the area below. Keep in touch with us for more recent information.

JuJu Smith-biography Schuster’s and wiki

The birthplace of JuJu Smith-Schuster is Long Beach, California. John Sherman “JuJu” Smith-Schuster is his real name. JuJu Smith-Schuster holds multiple NFL records, including being the first player to score two offensive touchdowns of at least 97 yards apiece and the youngest player to accumulate 2,500 career receiving yards. He also holds a number of team records with the Steelers. He is well recognized off the field for his involvement in social media and his love of esports. One of the NFL players with the most marketability was him. He keeps every detail of his personal life secret. We’ll let you know soon.

Let’s examine JuJu Smith-professional Schuster’s history.

The birthplace of JuJu Smith-Schuster is Long Beach, California. She works as a wide receiver for American football.

According to Rivals.com, JuJu Smith-Schuster was a five-star recruit, the second-best wide receiver in his class, and the 24th-best athlete overall. 2014’s JuJu Smith-Schuster, a true freshman, started playing right away.

He was invited to the NFL Combine and participated in almost all of the positional drills and combine drills, with the exception of the three-cone drill and short shuttle. When he was a few months old, his aunt gave him the nickname “JuJu.”

Juju Smith-Schuster was adopted, right?

Rumors of Juju Smith’s adoption have surfaced. But it’s not accurate. He is his mother’s biological son, but his father is a stepfather. But his stepfather has always been there for him, giving him love and support.

What is the career of Juju Smith-Schuster?

It’s been a great start for us this season, and I am excited to be a part of the journey bringing another championship to Kansas City 💪🏾 Check out how I get ready for game day with @dazn_ca and @PlayersTribune. #DAZNPartner pic.twitter.com/uJiUKrTsEF — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) September 16, 2022

NFL wide receiver John Sherman “JuJu” Smith-Schuster plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers of the National Football League (NFL).

Smith-Schuster attended the NFL Combine and took part in almost all of the positional drills and workouts, with the exception of the three-cone drill and the short shuttle. At USC’s Pro Day, he decided to take part in the three-cone drill and short shuttle

He performed the broad and vertical leaps as well, raising both of his combined scores. Only the Dallas Cowboys worked out privately with Smith-Schuster and showed a lot of interest in acquiring him. He was rated the fourth-best wide receiver in the draught by Sports Illustrated and ESPN, although he was ranked ninth by NFLDraftScout.com and draught analyst Mel Kipe Jr.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Smith-Schuster 62nd overall in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was the youngest player selected in the 2017 Draft and the 13th wide receiver selected by USC in the past 15 years.

Which college and school did he attend? What did he major in?

Going forward, he attended Long Beach Polytechnic High School in Long Beach, California, where he established a record for having sent the most football players to the NFL of any high school in the nation at the time.

He played safety and wide receiver for the school’s Jackrabbits football team. Smith-Schuster was a five-star recruit and was rated by Rivals.com as the second-best wide receiver in his class and the 24th-best athlete overall. He pledged to play collegiate football for then-head coach Steve Sarkisian at USC after previously saying he would attend Oregon during his public vow.