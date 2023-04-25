How Hormone Imbalances Can Affect Men’s Mood and Overall Mental Health

Key Takeaways Bottom Line

Over the years, you’ve heard far more about how hormonal imbalances can affect a woman’s mood. Usually associated with menopause, you’ve heard all about mood swings, personality changes and fluctuations, and various other related happenings. However, hormone imbalances can also impact men of all ages. To make sure you recognize the signs of hormone imbalances and what they can do to your mental health, here are some important facts to keep in mind.

Relationship Problems

When you have a hormonal imbalance, especially a drop in your testosterone, one of the biggest problems this can produce is relationship issues with your significant other. Once your testosterone gets too low, your sex drive may almost disappear. If there is one thing that can put a strain on your marriage or serious relationship, it is problems in the bedroom. Should you find yourself not in the mood for sex, a hormone imbalance could be the reason why.

Male Menopause

A hormone imbalance in men may sometimes be referred to as “male menopause” due to the mood swings that occur. Once you start looking at yourself as a man who is experiencing a form of menopause, this will do little to increase your self-esteem. To the contrary, you’ll probably start feeling increased stress and anxiety at home and on the job, especially if you’re a younger guy who thinks your masculinity is disappearing before your very eyes. Fortunately, you can work with Vitality RX doctors to discuss your symptoms and learn about lifestyle changes and treatments that can solve your problem.

Greater Risk of Serious Depression

When you have low testosterone, some studies have suggested that you may be 400 percent more likely to develop a serious form of depression. Along with an insufficient amount of testosterone, having a low level of the T3 thyroid hormone will decrease the levels of serotonin your brain releases, meaning you’ll have less of the “happy hormone” circulating throughout your body to help regulate your mood and keep various behaviors stabilized.

A Vicious Circle of Physical and Emotional Effects

Hormone imbalances, when not recognized promptly and treated in the most effective manner, can soon have you dealing with a vicious circle of physical and emotional issues that will lead to a decline in your overall mental health. Whether it is adding pound after pound to your frame, looking in the mirror and seeing hair that is thinning, or experiencing a loss of muscle mass or erectile dysfunction during sex, it’s important to remember that hormone imbalances that are causing your problems are entirely treatable through lifestyle changes and medications.

The Hormone and Mental Health Connection

The goal of your body and brain is equilibrium. When problems occur between your nervous system and endocrine system, the result is often behavior that can become erratic and unpredictable. While you may think testosterone is the only hormone that determines your state of mental health and how good or bad your mood will be day after day, don’t discount the importance of your thyroid gland. Often called the body’s “master gland,” it plays a key role in regulating your mental health. Should you have an imbalance that results in hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism, erratic and unpredictable behavior such as confusion, brain fog, anxiety, and in extreme cases various forms of mania may occur.

It’s Not Just the Aging Process

Like many men, you may assume some changes to your mood and mental health may just be part of aging. Yet as you work with your doctor to discover how your testosterone, cortisol, and thyroid levels are all interconnected, you’ll find there are plenty of things you can do to improve your mood and mental health. These include:

Lowering stress,

Increasing your activity level,

Eating a healthy diet,

Getting enough sleep,

Rather than assume you are just overworked or getting on in years, make a few changes here and there, and you may be surprised at the results.

If a hormone imbalance is negatively impacting your mental health, don’t sweep your problem under the rug. Instead, visit your doctor to have a honest discussion about what’s going on and get involved in a treatment plan that will improve your outlook on the world.