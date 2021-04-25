Honda announces it will stop selling gas-powered vehicles by 2040

According to the latest news, Honda has said that it will stop selling gas-powered vehicles by 2040. Honda is expecting that 40 per cent of its global sales will come from battery-electric and fuel – cell vehicles by 2030. The percentage will shoot up to 80 per cent within 2035, and 100 per cent within 2040.

So Honda is the latest entrant to the league of automakers who are committed to an all-electric auto future. The other companies in the league are General Motors, Ford, Volkswagen, Volvo, and others. Honda also said it would promote carbon neutrality. The company said it would “strive to realize carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities” by 2050.

The announcement is made by Honda’s new CEO, Toshihiro Mibe. Toshihiro Mibe took control of Honda this April. In a press conference, Mibe said Honda was committed to helping Japan’s government reach its climate goal. Japan has set a goal for itself to reduce emission by 46 per cent by 2030.

Reuters reported, Mibe said “I believe it is the responsibility of an automaker to achieve our carbon-free goal on a ‘tank-to-wheel’ basis.” According to Mibe, over the next six years, Honda will invest around 5 trillion yen ($46.3 billion) in research and development initiatives and electrification.

As of now, Honda’s electric lineup is limited. Recently, the company discontinued its Clarity EV but announced, the company will continue to sell hydrogen and plug-in hybrid versions of the vehicle. Last summer, Honda launched Honda E electric city cars in Europe.

Honda is planning to join hands with GM for its two new EVs. If a dead crack between the two, Honda will use the American company’s modular vehicle platform. The company also said it would release two electric SUVs in North America after 2024.

It seems, Honda will extend its electrification strategy to its lineup of two wheelers like motorcycles and scooters too. By 2024, Honda has planned to launch as many as three new electric vehicles “in the area of personal use” along with an electric motorcycle.