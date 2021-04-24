Barcelona to renew Ansu Fati contract until 2026

Updates from La Liga as Barcelona set to increase the contract length of Ansu Fati until 2026, and also treat him as important player in camp.

Football Club Barcelona is certainly having much trouble balancing its financial crisis. The new President Joan Laporta wants to make the best of La Masia, where they will promote the best players in the Senior team.

And to tackle the new signings and existing wages of the players, Barcelona will heavily rely upon their academy for future superstars.

Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati and his Promotion

He impressed the Barcelona fans with his sprint and skilful game. He understands Barcelona psychology as well and had no problem fitting in the team.

Ansu Fati made his debut for Barcelona Senior team under Ernesto Valvarde. He showed very promising football on the left flank.

Barcelona want to improve Ansu Fati's contract and tie him up until 2026. Fati now has a contract until 2022 with an option to extend that for two further years. [md] pic.twitter.com/dmjI638PlD — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 24, 2021

Ansu Fati signed an official contract as a Senior team player last season and signed him until 2022. A release clause of €400 Million also set in the contract.

Ansu Fati to stay until 2026

Although Ansu Fati has nothing to do this season. He stayed out of football for around SIX months due to a knee injury and will return next season.

Barcelona wants to extend his contract until 2026, and also raise his wages along with release clause.