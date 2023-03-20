Gina Rodriguez and Joe Locicero Deliver Their First Child, A Baby Boy!

Gina Rodriguez is now an official mother!

People can confirm that the 38-year-old actress and her husband Joe LoCicero have had their first child together. The couple is now the joyful parents of a baby boy, according to her agent’s Sunday statement to PEOPLE. In July, the former Jane the Virgin star announced that she and her 2019-married husband were expecting their first child.

At that moment, Rodriguez announced the wonderful news in honor of her birthday. This birthday is different, she wrote in the description of an Instagram image.

In an August interview with Media, Rodriguez discussed her prenatal experience and what she intended to contribute to parenting.

Rodriguez stated, “I’m extremely ecstatic and overwhelmed, and I feel like a superwoman.” “I feel as though every day is strange and unique, and I am very appreciative of every person who has brought a child into the world. Every time I see a parent, I exclaim, “Congratulations, you’re a superhero!”

The actress also discussed her ability to relate to her Netflix series Lost Ollie as she prepared for the birth of her first child.

She explained, “As I prepare to embark on my own adventure, I consider how much I want to spark my child’s creativity and never extinguish it.” “I want my child to be able to exist in these areas while simultaneously being immersed in our culture, which is real and flesh-and-blood, and has norms that must be followed. So how do you maintain that position? I am extremely fortunate as an actress because I get to perform. My occupation allows me to always live in my imagination.”