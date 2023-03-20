Demi Moore Celebrated Bruce Willis' 68th Birthday by Posting a Video of His Family Singing for Him: "I Adore You."

The family of Bruce Willis is honoring his birthday with love, laughter, and a birthday serenade.

Sunday, in honor of Willis’ 68th birthday, his ex-wife Demi Moore posted a home video to Instagram of the family, including his wife Emma Heming Willis and their children, singing “Happy Birthday” and presenting him with a cake with candles.

Willis was delighted by the song, grinning and pumping his fists in the air as his family applauded. He then extinguished his birthday candles amid cheers and clapping, followed by a chorus of “Hip, hip, hurrah!”

“Happy birthday, BW! We are happy to honor you today “Moore provided captions for the video. “We adore you and our family. We appreciate everyone’s kindness and well wishes; we all feel them.”

The footage of Sunday’s celebration is the first time the actor’s family has posted a video of him since disclosing his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.

Last month, when the family disclosed Willis’ FTD diagnosis, they issued a joint statement “Bruce has always found happiness in life, and he has assisted everyone he knows in doing so. It has meant the world to him and all of us to have this sentiment mirrored. During this trying time, your devotion to our loving husband, father, and friend has deeply moved us.”

They ended, “Your ongoing compassion, understanding, and regard will allow us to assist Bruce to live as full a life as possible.”

Frontotemporal dementia is an umbrella term for brain illnesses affecting the frontal and temporal lobes. This means that portions of these lobes atrophy, and the shrinking of these regions can lead to speech difficulties, emotional troubles, and personality changes.