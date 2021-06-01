Barcelona revive interest upon Matthijs De Ligt

Transfer talks between Barcelona and Juventus reinitiated about young Dutch defender Matthijs De Ligt as long-term plan at Camp Nou.

A solid defence is certainly the prime thing behind every title winning successful team. Just like Virgil Van Dijk for Liverpool’s last two years campaign; Sergio Ramos for Real Madrid’s UCL Hattrick.

Ruben Dias has played an outstanding knock for Man City.

And Barcelona lacked in that very position. Their defense certainly hasn’t been up to the mark like what they had during peak years of Puyol, Pique and Mascherano.

Barcelona looking De Ligt as long-term Pique’s replacement

Barcelona tried hard to sign the Dutch duo Frenkie De Jong and Matt De Ligt togther from Ajax in 2019. But they managed to bag only De Jong.

Matthijs de Ligt reveals reasons he turned Barcelona in favour of Serie A giants

Matthijs De Ligt chose Juventus over Barca, because he considered Juventus has a better project for youngsters.

Now this season, Barcelona makes an official enquire about the availability of De Ligt. Barcelona will look to offer a regular starting line-up appearance under De Ligt’s former National team manager Ronald Koeman.

❗️| De Ligt is unhappy at Juventus currently. He admits that he made a mistake signing for Juventus in 2019 and has talked to people of his entourage about leaving. He’d love to join Barcelona and reunite with Frenkie de Jong. [@xavicampos] pic.twitter.com/Drxys3YXLI — La Senyera (@LaSenyera) May 24, 2021

De Ligt staying at Juventus

Juventus signed De Ligt with a long 5 years deal. And with just 2 years down the contract, Juventus shows heavy resistance in letting go their star defender.

This season, De Ligt has played 36 games for Juventus in all competitions. He even scored a goal and provided an assist in Serie A.