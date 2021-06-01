Nvidia announces RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

According to the latest news, today, Nvidia is has unveiled its latest flagship gaming GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is designed on Nvidia’s latest Ampere architecture.

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti will succeed the Nvidia RTX 3080 and promises to deliver 1.5x better performance than Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti. Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti will be globally made available on 3rd June. It will come with a price tag of $1,199. It is to be noted that Nvidia priced RTX 2080 Ti at $1,199 which means the price is matching.

As far as looks are concerned, the RTX 3080 Ti looks very much like the RTX 3080 in terms of design and ports. It seems the main difference is in terms of software and hardware specifications like a jump in power and VRAM. The RTX 3080 Ti ships with 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM which is more than the VRAM of RTX 3080. According to some analysts, this new GPU is close to an RTX 3090 on paper with half VRAM.

Nvidia is reportedly adding its cryptocurrency nerf on the RTX 3080 Ti. Nvidia offers a separate Cryptocurrency Mining Processor (CMP) for Ethereum miners. Note that though these cards offer the best performance in terms of cryptocurrency mining and efficiency, they lag in handling games.

As per the announcement, the company is going to launch a second GPU next week subbed RTX 3070 Ti. The RTX 3070 Ti is priced at $599 and it will be available on 10th June and it is designed to offer 1.5x more performance over the previous RTX 2070 Super. It will come with 8GB of GDDR6X VRAM.

Both the cards will support all of Nvidia’s ray-tracing, DLSS, and Reflex technologies.

Due to global supply chain issues and chip shortage, chip prices are all-time high and so don’t expect to easily be able to get hold of any of the chips soon. The company itself has warned that the shortage will at least continue till 2021.