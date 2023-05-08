Bad Bunny Destroys WWE Superstar Damian Priest in Epic ‘San Juan Street Fight’ at Backlash

On Saturday night (May 6), Bad Bunny defeated his erstwhile friend-turned-enemy Damian Priest in a vicious San Juan Street Fight at WWE’s premier live event Backlash.

Last month, Bunny was embroiled in a skirmish between WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and Priest’s villainous group, The Judgement Day. Priest, the muscle of the stable, demonstrated his unyielding strength by choke-slamming his erstwhile friend through a table.

A few weeks later, Bunny returned the favor by viciously attacking Priest with a kendo stick and challenging him to a San Juan Street Fight at the same performance he was hosting in Puerto Rico. At the Backlash press conference on Friday (5 May), Bunny and Priest engaged in a verbal and physical confrontation. Priest shoved Bunny, and the musical titan sealed the deal with a slap, setting the stage for the highly anticipated confrontation on Saturday evening.

Saturday night at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, Bunny reveled in the local fervor and reveled in the crowd’s electrifying energy. As he strolled down the escalator to his 2017 song “Chambea,” Bunny displayed several weapons, including kendo sticks, trash cans, and a bicycle chain, in a shopping cart. The twenty-minute fight was a war of attrition. The clash of styles was accentuated by Priest’s brute strength and Bunny’s daredevil abilities, which had wrestling fans buzzing.

Making his way to the ring as Puerto Rico sings along to Chambea, @sanbenito is here at #WWEBacklash ready to compete! pic.twitter.com/fK5Wzn7GnX — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2023

Bunny wowed as he executed a variety of maneuvers, the most impressive of which was a tornado DDT from the top turnbuckle. Bunny continued his high-flying theatrics by delivering a cross-body drop to Priest, leaving the large man stunned. While Benito displayed an offensive surge, Priest was equally dominant and ruthless.

WWE officials checked on the injured vocalist after he attacked him with kendo sticks and then slammed him through a table with a powerful Broken Arrow. Fans, disheartened by Priest’s assault, questioned whether Bunny could continue the game, but he did.

As members of Priest’s crew, The Judgement Day rushed to his aid and began viciously assaulting Bunny inside the arena, the situation escalated. Initially, the numbers game appeared overwhelming for the hometown hero, until WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and former WWE Puerto Rican luminaries Savio Vega and Carlito arrived to lend a hand.

A vicious conflict ensued between Priest’s faction and Bunny’s allies, which escalated when Mysterio’s LWO crew joined the fight. Priest and Bunny, after engaging in combat outside the ring, found themselves back where they began, within the square circle.

After Priest escaped a figure-four leglock, a hobbled Bunny attempted to terminate the match with a Sliced Bread No. 2, but Priest kicked out before the three counts. Bunny’s signature move, the Bunny Destroyer, left Priest in the dust as he secured the three count and was lifted aloft by his LWO teammates in the center of the ring.

The match was one of the finest of the evening, as Bunny demonstrated why he is popular in and out of the ring.