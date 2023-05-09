Simone Biles Reveals Every Detail of Her ‘Magical’ Wedding in Mexico — View Photos!

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens held a second exquisite ceremony in paradise to celebrate their love.

After sealing the knot in an intimate courthouse ceremony in April, the newlyweds exchanged their vows again on Saturday in Cabo San Lucas.

“I felt so ill all day, and when it was almost time to walk, my pulse was pounding out of my chest. “I’ve never been so nervous before,” the 26-year-old Olympic gymnast admitted to Vogue while discussing the 144-guest event.

“I felt assured, however, as I walked down the aisle. Seeing Jonathan at the altar was a surreal experience. Our visitors cheered for all contestants. I was astounded by the amount of affection in the air. “The ceremony was so enchantingly beautiful,” she continued.

The extravagant ceremony was held outdoors on the Umi Terrace of the Nobu Los Cabos, which was adorned with white and gold decorations. While Biles strolled down the aisle, a live cellist played.

Related: Following a Two-Hour Storm Delay, Taylor Swift’s Sunday Night Concert in Nashville Proceeds!

Even though the couple exchanged handwritten vows and were surrounded by eight attendants and seven groomsmen, the gymnast told Vogue that the “most magical” moment occurred when whales leaped from the water during the ceremony.

“As our ceremony began, whales were leaping from the water,” she explained. “Whale season has ended, incidentally. It sprinkled for two minutes after our wedding, which is a good omen, and the moon was full. It was the most enchanting!”

Related: Bad Bunny Destroys WWE Superstar Damian Priest in Epic ‘San Juan Street Fight’ at Backlash

In addition to four attire changes, Biles wore a custom version of Galia Lahav’s Gimaya gown on a special day. The native of Ohio told the outlet that the gown was not what she had envisioned herself donning.

She explained, “I was hesitant to wear a ball gown because I am so petite, but it works perfectly.” “The leg opening was extremely important. In my mind, it was to add length to my physique. I believe this is precisely how brides should feel: luxurious, gorgeous, and somewhat on top of the world.”

Owens, age 27, mirrored her wedding attire by donning a classic tan suit and bowtie.