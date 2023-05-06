Nick Cannon Claims that When Announcing Pregnancies, the Mothers of His 12 Children “Have Their Own Narrative”

Nick Cannon is talking openly about how it felt to learn he was having a second child.

The 42-year-old Masked Singer presenter was questioned about how he learned that the mothers of his children were carrying their children at the same time during an appearance on Big Boy’s Neighborhood.

When delivering the news publicly, he remarked, “It’s always a joyful experience” and added that he “allows everyone to have their own narrative.”

“I’m never the one talking about it publicly. Women need to be cautious when dealing with that, as we all know,” said the father of 12.

“I’ve been on the opposite side of that; it hurts when someone announces something prematurely and it turns out to not be a successful pregnancy. It’s tough when you’ve been anticipating something for two months and want to tell everyone, but then something happens in the final month or the first trimester, and the pain is just as severe, especially for those individuals who have never given birth.

I’ve had a lot of miscarriages, certainly more than the normal man because I have more children, he admitted. “That pain is just, I don’t want to compare pain, but you feel that pain, as most women would probably share—you can’t say when your child was your child and when your child wasn’t your child.”

I’ve thus been careful. When you’re ready to make an announcement, I’ll do so,” he continued. I’ll go on this adventure with you if you want to announce it in two weeks, okay? I’m with you if you want to wait until the first trimester, Cannon continued.

‘Oh, this is Nick Cannon’s baby,’ some women who gave birth did not announce it to the world. And it says, “Oh yeah,” in the announcement. I respect everyone’s decision-making process and allow it.

Monroe and Moroccan, twins who are 12 years old, and Cannon’s ex-wife Mariah Carey, with whom he was married from 2008 to 2016, are parents. In addition, he and Brittany Bell are the parents of Powerful Queen, 2, sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 6 months, and daughter, Golden Sagon, 6. He has a 4-month-old daughter named Beautiful Zeppelin as well as 2-year-old twins named Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir.

He also has a daughter, Onyx Ice Cole, 5 months old, with LaNisha Cole, and a boy, Legendary Love, 8 months old, with Bre Tiesi. Together with Alyssa Scott, he has two children: son Zen, who passed away in December 2021 at the age of five months after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie, who is currently three months old.