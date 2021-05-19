AB de Villiers won’t return from retirement for T20 WC

Cricket News from South Africa as Wicketkeeper Batsman AB de Villiers will not return from retirement to play ICC T20 World Cup this year.

AB de Villiers retired from international cricket in May 2018. The famous world-class cricketer played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is for the Proteas.

The 37 years old batsman played several fantasy crickets after his International retirement. Although, fans and Cricket experts expected him to return for the ICC World Cup in 2019. But he remained dedicated into his retirement.

AB De Villiers

Recent Form in IPL

AB de Villiers played 7 games for his franchise team, Royal Challengers Bangalore. He scored 207 runs with TWO Fifties. ABD scored at a strike rate of 164.28.

De Villiers also played a good hand as the Wicket Keeper in those 7 games.

Last year, he played 20 T20 games in Franchise cricket, and have scored 600 runs with 153.8 strike rate.

AB de Villiers finalises international retirement.



Discussions with AB de Villiers have concluded with the batsman deciding once and for all, that his retirement will remain final. pic.twitter.com/D3UDmaDAS2 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) May 18, 2021

Graeme Smith & Mark Boucher expects him at T20 WC campaign

Former South African captain Graeme Smith and the Current Head Coach Mark Boucher feels optimistic about his inclusion in T20 World Cup campaign.

But AB de Villiers, who said Boucher that he will remain excited about the campaign, doesn’t feel the confidence now. AB De Villiers will not break his retirement and will not return to play any international cricket.

With lockdown and rising Covid-19 concerns, he still has doubts about his fitness during the campaign.