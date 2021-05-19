OnePlus TVs will hit the Europe market soon, no plans for a foldable device

Back in 2019, Chinese the giant OnePlus made its entry into the smart TV market. At that time, it launched OnePlus TV Q1 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro. Since then, the Chinese tech giant went on to announce more affordable models than the initial OnePlus TV Q1 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro models. However, none of these TVs is officially sold outside India. It seems this might change soon.

According to the latest news, OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau, has disclosed to the press that the company plans to bring its TVs to Europe in the future. This means this will put it against the likes of Xiaomi which is another Chinese tech.

OnePlus TVs will hit the Europe market soon

Xiaomi already has a market base in Europe as it is selling its TVs in Europe for years. As of now, there is no further info on when the TVs will be launched in Europe. However, when OnePlus finally launches its TVs in Europe, they might come with higher price tags compared to India for being imported.

Pete Lau has also disclosed that OnePlus has no plans for a foldable device anytime soon as the top executive believes there is still a significant development requirement especially with respect to the software. OnePlus is considered lacklustre and not as an early adopter so this is not surprising at all.

OnePlus only launched a phone with wireless charging support last year while its rivals launched such products years back. It is obvious that OnePlus will take some time for something as monumental as a foldable device.