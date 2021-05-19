Guardiola refuses to talk about Harry Kane transfer

Transfer News from Premier League as England Captain Harry Kane will leave Tottenham this season, to a bigger club in search for Trophies.

Tottenham Hotspur home-grown striker Harry Kane has scored numerous goals since he joined senior team in 2011.

For Tottenham, he has played 334 games, and have scored 220 goals in his career so far. He has won Premier League Golden Boot twice.

Harry Kane has also won FIFA World Cup 2018 Golden Boot for England. The English Captain has scored 34 goals from 53 appearances.

Harry Kane have won several personal awards, but couldn’t manage to lift any trophy in his career. Hence, he wants to move out to another club for better trophy winning chances.

Manchester City is Harry Kane’s preferred option ahead of Man Utd and Chelsea.



(Source: talkSPORT) pic.twitter.com/BPgsl9ABfw — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 17, 2021

Will Man City bid for Harry Kane?

Tottenham Hotspurs doesn’t really want to sell their top player, and also their 2nd highest goal scorer ever.

Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy understand Kane’s urge to win trophies. And will certainly tag a price of more than £150 Million.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola refuses to discuss Harry Kane transfer move

Man City can definitely afford to sign the 27 years old Premier League experienced striker. After the 37th Matchday, Man City Boss Pep Guardiola attended a Press conference. When asked about Harry Kane transfer, he refused to answer anything because he’s still a Tottenham player.

Sergio Aguero will also leave at the end of this season, which will definitely create a room for Harry Kane at Man City. Chances are certainly high now, only an official bid can change things soon.