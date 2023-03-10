American Boxer Jake Paul Caught In New Relationship Who Is Currently Dating?

Jake Paul is an American YouTuber and boxer who has got a reputation with the ladies. The famous YouTube has had a string of relationships and even a marriage along the way making his love life very hard to keep up with and fans have been speculating about his current relationship status.

Who Is Jake Paul?

Jake Paul is an American media personality and professional Boxer. Jake has no family background and has been succeeding on his own. He started posting on Vine in 2013 and got about 5.3 million followers before he switched to start posting on Youtube in 2014 and gained 20.4 million subscribers as of 2022.

Jake is usually seen posting about pranks, controversies, and his hip-hop music. Jake became famous in boxing after he knocked out British YouTuber Deji Olatunji and he continued to knock out retired Martial artists. Jake has also been involved in many controversies, but he is always Top-notch.

Who Is Jake Paul Currently Dating?

Jake Paul has been in a relationship with several different women in the last few years. Jake is currently linked with the Netflix series Wednesday star Jenna Ortega. Jake and Jenna Ortega have not confirmed their relationship but there are rumors and signs that the two are currently dating. Jenna Ortega is an American Actress who began acting in her childhood and is currently pointed out for her role in the Wednesday series.

When Did Jake Paul And Jenna Ortega Start Dating?

Jake Paul posted a picture of them together to congratulate her on the Wednesday series success which caused an uproar online among their fans who speculated that the pair have something between them. Jenna Ortega has also been linked with several men before, but she has come out to deny all rumors about her status as false and that she is still single.

However, she has not reacted to speculations about her rumored boyfriend Jake Paul which has made some fans believe her silence is proof that the two superstars are dating. Jake Paul and Jenna Ortega are both Disney stars and both started as child actors. Jake appeared in 42 Episodes of Bizaardvark as a character named Dirk Mann, while Jenna appeared in a 2018 episode of the series. The series ran on Disney from 2016 to 2019.

Who Is Jenna Ortega?

Jenna Ortega is an American actress who began her career as a child actor and received recognition for her role as a young Jane in the comedy series “Jane The Virgin, which aired from 2014 to 2019. She also starred in the series Stuck. In The Middle, from 2016 to 2018.

Jenna in March 2021, portrayed the lead role of Vada in the movie The Fallout. The movie was released on HBO Max on January 27, 2022. Cast in February 2020, filming took place over a month between August and September of the same year, and Jenna Ortega’s acting was applauded and many dubbed it her breakout film. Jenna has also starred in many other movies and series like Scream in 2020 and Wednesday.

Jake Paul’s Dating History

Jake Paul has been linked with various Models, Actresses, influencers, and musicians. Jake Paul was linked with Tana Mongeau who is an internet personality, musician, and model. Paul and Tana started dating on April 2019 and had a whirlwind Las Vegas wedding in July 2019. The couple broke up in 2020 and the reason for their break up is still not clear, however, she lost her verified status on YouTube after promising to send free nudes to people who vote for Joe Biden during the election.

Jake Paul was also spotted with Erica Costell who is a model, singer, and Youtuber. The two appeared to be dating after a Youtube video of them getting married surfaced online, but Paul denied they tied the knot following the fake video. Erica released a tribute song about their relationship which charted on the Billboard Hot 100, however, the pair broke up in 2018.

Jake Paul and American dancer, actress, and model Tessa Brooks had a short-term relationship together in 2017. Tessa was also part of Jake Paul’s team 10 dance group and quit just after a year. She has also worked with notable companies like Coca-Cola and Sketchers as a model and danced at Disney’s Next Big Thing.

Alissa Violet and Jake Paul had a relationship from 2016 to 2017 before the pair decided to break up. After their split, Alissa Violet accused Jake of mental and emotional abuse.