Vanessa Bryant Pregnant: A Bit Deeper Into the Scenario!

American business leader, philanthropist, and former model Vanessa Bryant. She rose to fame after marrying basketball star Kobe Bryant. In 2007, she and her husband established the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation to help children in need. Scholarships were being provided by that organization to minority college students. She heads up Granite Studio as its CEO and President.

When it comes to her racial background, she is a mix of several different cultures. In addition to Tyrese and Ludacris, she has also appeared in music videos for Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg, and others. Several commercials have featured her.

Read More: Is Mollie Gallagher Pregnant: The Latest in Her Life Journey?

Is Vanessa Bryant Welcoming Her Next Baby?

Many of Vanessa Bryant’s fans think she is pregnant because of her recent weight gain, but she is not. She has no sons and just two daughters, Natalia and Bianka. Kobe and Bryant are parents to four kids.

Natalia Diamante, their daughter, was born on January 19, 2003, in the Philippines. In 2005, she had a devastating miscarriage caused by an ectopic pregnancy. Gianna Maria-Onore was born on May 1st, 2006. She is the second daughter and third child of the couple.

Capri, the couple’s fourth child, joined the world in 2019, while Vanessa’s third daughter, Bianka Bella, into the world in 2016. Three of Vanessa and her husband’s daughters. The Sun reports that Gianna and Kobe were killed in a helicopter accident on January 26, 2020.

In short, there were a number of things that were going on in Vanessa’s life because of which she put on weight. Ultimately it is just her weight gain which fans are considering as pregnancy.

Being Overweight Can Be the Reason Behind the Mystery?

It’s clear that Vanessa Bryant has gained a lot of weight because she looks completely different now. Twitter was used by fans to voice their disappointment in the movie. However, there are many who have questioned her weight gain and said she looks overweight.

The people who like Bryant think it’s disgusting and sick that people are condemning her for being overweight. In the year 2020, she had just recently lost her husband, daughter, and family dog. It’s possible that she’s having problems of her own.

It was argued that the focus should have been on Kobe and Gigi’s WNBA advocacy award rather than on Vanessa’s weight and appearance. Vanessa and her family spent most of her formative years in Huntington Beach, CA.

Read More: Is Ariana Madix Pregnant? Truth Behind the Pregnancy Rumors Exposed!

The Grief of the Family

After a period of six months of dating after the first meeting, Vanessa and Kobe became engaged. Vanessa tied the knot with Bryant on April 18th, 2001. After being married, she went through the legal process of changing her name to Vanessa Marie Bryant. She gave birth to Natalia Diamante in 2003, becoming a mother for the first time. She is a mother to three little ones all of her own. In the year 2020, the Calabasas helicopter tragedy claimed the lives of Bryant’s spouse and daughter.

Conclusion

It is just the curiosity of the fans to know more about what is going on in her life that they are just trying to point out her being overweight. Otherwise, after considering into account the entire situation, it is undeniable that she is already going through a lot because of which being overweight should be considered normal at this point in time.