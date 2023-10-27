Is Mollie Gallagher Pregnant: The Latest in Her Life Journey?

English actress Mollie Elizabeth Gallagher was born on December 11, 1997. In the ITV soap opera Coronation Street, she played the part of Nina Lucas. Awards such as “Best Newcomer” from the Inside Soap Awards and “Serial Drama Performance” from the National Television Awards have been bestowed upon Gallagher for her depiction of Nina. She started competing in the 15th season of Dancing on Ice in January 2023.

Coronation Street has been airing continuously for longer than any other television show. She played Nina in the Corrie episodes she was in. She debuted on the British soap opera Coronation Street in 2019.

Even though Mollie is famous for playing the gothic character Nina Lucas on the popular ITV soap opera, she enjoyed taking off her makeup while on holiday in Crete.

Mollie Gallagher’s Pregnancy News: What’s on The Horizon?

There are now whispers that she is expecting. According to our information, however, Mollie Gallagher is not pregnant. Contrary to popular belief, she is not expecting. Pregnancy rumors began spreading about the actress after it was revealed that her character on the show was possibly pregnant. Here, you’ll find out more information about her.

According to the rumors, the British actress had her first appearance on television in 2019 on the British soap opera Coronation Street. Since then, Mollie Gallagher's career has skyrocketed because of her portrayal of Nina Lucas on the hit ITV soap opera.

A Probe Into Her Dating Status!

It has been reported that she is dating Dan Myers. The actress and her boyfriend also call Manchester home. However, she also posted a photo of herself cuddling him. In 2021, Mollie Gallagher won the National Television Award for Best Serial Drama Performance. The actress, who lives in Manchester with her lover Dan Myers, flaunted her new hair and looked very different from her usual gothic demeanor after winning an award for her role in a soap opera in which her on-screen boyfriend died.

In the adorable Instagram photo, she was cuddling up with Dan and showing off her golden hair streaks.

The soap star’s description of the sweet image consisted of three pink heart emojis. The 23-year-old initially showed off her peroxide blonde and raven hair in an October photo, when she was wearing a black and white wool jumper.

After having problems letting go of her Corrie image after witnessing Nina’s harrowing murder scenes, Mollie revealed that Dan had helped her do so.

Conclusion

Thus it can be clearly inferred from the information given above that the audience is just considering her on-screen pregnancy as her off-screen pregnancy. apart from it, there is no evidence of Mollie being pregnant.