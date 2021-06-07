Twitter might launch Super Follows feature soon; new research hints how it could look

Earlier this year, Twitter announced that it was working on a Super Follows feature that would allow users to charge followers and give them access to extra content. Yesterday, app researcher Jane Manchun Wong tweeted screenshots of what it might look like. Wong has been known for accurate findings.

As per Wong’s research, Twitter’s Super Follows program will be limited to Twitter users who at least have 10,000 followers and who have posted at least 25 tweets within the past 30 days and are not below the age of 18. Twitter has referenced Super Follows and told that one of the main features of it will be bonus contents like exclusive tweets for Super Followers.

Wong discovered a list of content categories that the Super Follows users would have to define to describe their content. The list includes categories like “sports”, “podcasting”, “adult content” and “OnlyFans”.

Twitter didn’t comment anything as a reiteration on Wong’s research. However, in the past, the company described the Patreon-like Super Follows feature as a kind of subscription where a Super Follows user would be able to charge something like $4.99 per month to get access to “perks.”

Twitter has recently introduced a direct payment system in the app. Last month, the company started testing Test Jar which allows users to make one time payments to creators directly on Twitter by clicking a dollar bill icon on their Twitter profile.

It is to be noted that as of now, Twitter is not taking a cut of Tip Jar donations. Currently, payment options like Cash App, PayPal, and Venmo are supported by Twitter. As of now, it is not clear how the company will structure payments for Super Follows. It is probably, Twitter will take a percentage cut of the revenue.

Twitter’s product team has introduced several new features such as the Twitter Blue subscription service. The service is tested in Canada and Australia. The service was reopened and closed again and again. It will be interesting to see how things take off for this feature.