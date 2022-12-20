Top Canadian Casino Sites to Try Your Luck

Currently booming rapidly, the Canadian online gaming industry holds the eighth position among online gaming leaders. To match the demand, the big casino giants have set up online games, with about 20 million active users ready to spend their money on table games, slots or live dealer options. Presently, more than 2,000 online casino sites are available and provide a return of 97% overall. Hence, it makes sense to land on an online portal for the thrilling real-time casino experience.

With the Canadian Government imposing no tax on returns, winners have the luxury of keeping their entire winning amount. Now, as the sites spoil you with plenty of options, they can be dubious sometimes. We are here to navigate you to some of the verified and trustworthy online casinos today.

Luxury Casino

This can easily be your gambling paradise as on sign-up, the platform offers you a bunch of bonuses and rewards that add up to a value of 1,000 CAD. With 500+ games, Luxury Casino is our top recommendation. The site will match your initial deposit to double your wager. And for the subsequent few deposits, you can have a 50 to 25% bonus on your stakes. A host of seasonal events such as Valentine’s Day, Easter, Christmas, and Black Friday throughout the year will keep your dopamine level high.

Captain Cooks Casino

With staggering 550+ games and blockbuster slot games like Game of Thrones, it is undoubtedly an online platform to consider. Players can pick from slot games, roulette, blackjack, video poker, etc. With 24/7 customer support, Captain Cooks has boasted faith among its users.

Casino Classic

Casino Classic is perhaps the most renowned and old online gaming platform that traces its origin to 1999. Its Vegas-like user interface brought the real-life casino experience to its users at their doorstep. Over 550+ games developed by Microgaming software keep you engaged whenever you log in. Also, 128-bit SSL encryption keeps your back in check when making transactions through your bank account. Slots games like Mega Money Wheel and Major Millions can reach up to a progressive jackpot of $1M.

Golden Tiger Casino

They have one of the most comprehensive options for games powered by Microgaming, such as blackjack, video poker, American roulette games, etc. With a new registration, you can enjoy a deposit bonus of up to 1,500 CAD, though it comes in installments. The minimum wagering requirement is 10 CAD. Golden Tiger casino uses an authorized random number generator to keep the gameplay fair enough. Two-way data encryption also keeps your private data safe on your device.

Zodiac Casino

It is undoubtedly one of the best Canadian online casinos to offer you a whopping 80 chances on a massive Mega Money Wheel Jackpot with a 1 CAD deposit only. Other than slot games, there are a bunch of live dealer table games. New options add to the catalogues every month for its loyal customers. The platform also accommodates top-level security for players and is also audited by eCOGRA to maintain its fair play.

These are some of the hottest suggestions to celebrate your online casino journey sitting from the warmth of your couch.