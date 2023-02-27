Tips to Choose the Best Gaming Smartphone

Every year smartphones are becoming more and more powerful. These portable devices can easily run games that were previously only available on computers and smartphones. More and more smartphone manufacturers are starting to release special devices designed for gamers.

Now there are even separate cybersports disciplines in which athletes play on smartphones. For example, there are Call of Duty Mobile tournaments, Fortnite, etc. At the same time, novice mobile gamers often have problems choosing the right smartphone perfect for gaming.

Today we have compiled for you a little guide on how to choose the right smartphone for gaming. We will tell you about the main characteristics of the device, which will affect the performance of the gadget itself, as well as your comfort when playing games.

Where to Start Choosing

Initially, it is worth determining which mobile games you plan to play on your smartphone. We’ll share with you the essential information to make an educated choice. The same goes for everying, to making winning poker hands to choosing your clothes in the morning.

But for more demanding games, such as Call of Duty: Mobile, PUBG: Mobile, Asphalt 9: Legends, Ark: Survival Evolved, and other projects, you need a flagship smartphone. On any smartphone, these games will not run just like that.

Consider the Size of Your Smartphone’s Display

The larger the display, the more comfortable you will play with your smartphone for a long time. Keep in mind that the size of the phone will directly affect its weight. Try to find a balance so that the phone fits comfortably in your hand and doesn’t strain your fingers and wrist, but the screen diagonal is large enough to display all the details of the game.

The ideal display size in a phone for gaming is between 5 and 7 inches. Here everything will depend on your preferences. Also pay attention to the material on the back of the gadget – it is important to have a good grip on the surface to play comfortably and prevent the device from slipping out.

Pay Attention to the Display Resolution and Picture Quality

It’s not just the size of the display that matters but also the quality of the display. The higher the resolution of the smartphone, the better the picture on the screen will be. If you plan to spend a lot of time playing games, we advise you to choose smartphones with a resolution of 1080p – the graphics will be high-quality and precise.

1080p phones also guarantee the most realistic color reproduction. Pay attention to the “eye protection” feature. It reduces the negative effects of blue.

Look at Your Smartphone’s Refresh Rate

Another important parameter of a gaming smartphone. The refresh rate directly affects the performance of the selected device. It is desirable to take a smartphone with a refresh rate of 90 to 120 Hz, such a device guarantees smooth animation in various applications, on websites, and the interface.

The higher the frame rate, the smoother the gameplay you get. Another advantage is that eye fatigue is reduced due to the absence of flicker in the picture. You can play for hours on end without any discomfort.

It is worth paying attention to the brightness of the display. The brightness margin must be sufficient for a bright and saturated picture, even outdoors on a sunny day.

RAM is Also an Important Parameter

RAM stores data from all of the applications on your smartphone that are currently in active mode. The larger the amount of RAM, the faster programs respond and information is transferred to other device components.

The amount of RAM is extremely important if you plan to run demanding games on your gadget. Today’s applications use advanced integrated systems, so they use a much larger amount of RAM.

It is better to take a smartphone with 6 gigabytes of RAM or more for gaming. Now you can find much more powerful devices with 12 or more gigabytes of RAM on the market. Such gadgets can provide a problem-free gaming process in any game.

Evaluate the CPU

As with any other device, in smartphones, the CPU is the “brain” of the device, without which no other processes are possible. The CPU is responsible for receiving commands from the user and transmitting them to the rest of the device.

The more powerful the CPU in a smartphone, the more productive the gadget itself is. If we are talking about a gaming device, it should have a processor with a frequency of 1.8 GHz. But the more, the better.

One of the most powerful processors is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus. It is an octa-core chipset made according to the 7-nanometer process. It has a clock frequency of 3.1 GHz. In such a smartphone, any mobile games run smoothly, without stuttering and delays.

Take Into Account the Graphics Processor

The main function of the graphics processor in your smartphone is to control all graphical operations. A powerful processor will provide smooth animation and graphics not only in games but also in other applications on the smartphone.

The performance of the GPU is directly dependent on other elements of the smartphone, such as the CPU. If the smartphone has a good CPU, it has a good-quality GPU.

Conclusion

When choosing a gaming smartphone, also pay attention to the location of the speakers. It is important that you do not cover them with your hands while playing, otherwise, it will affect the sound quality. In any case, proceed from the budget you have at your disposal when buying.