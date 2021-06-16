Xiaomi patents a smartphone with a curved display and side-mounted fingerprint sensor

According to the latest news, Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is working on a new smartphone that has a unique design. As per the new patent, the device features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The fingerprint scanner is housed on a curved display.

91Mobiles reported that Xiaomi filed this design with the United States Patent Application Publication back on 3rd June 2021. It shows off a smartphone with an edge to edge curved display. In simple words, the device might be a premium grade flagship model.

Xiaomi patent reveals smartphone with a curved display and side mounted fingerprint sensor

The design is quite similar to the smartphones like Realme X3 SuperZoom and the Mi 10i. It seems the company is looking forward to introduce a curved IPS LCD display with a fingerprint scanner mounted on the side. The patent sketches does not reveal any other specific designs of the device.

Moreover, since the device is still in its patent version, it is unclear if the smartphone maker is actually working on such a product or simply covering all bases. In the past, we have seen chunks of such patents which were never revealed commercially. To be honest, the addition of the curved IPS LCD display could mean a major shift for budget specially for mid range handsets which are not covered by any fingerprint sensor.

We have no other option that to have some patience and wait and watch what the company is silently cooking for us. We just hope it is released commercially at some point of time in the near future.

Meta: Xiaomi patents a smartphone with a curved display and side mounted fingerprint scanner.

Key: Xiaomi