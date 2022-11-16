The Three Best World Cup Betting Promotions

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar begins on Sunday as the opening ceremony is followed by match one between the host nation and Ecuador. This will be the first time in history that Qatar has played a part in the World Cup finals and fans hope they can spring a surprise. The locals have been written off by traders working at all major online sportsbooks, but that won’t dampen their spirits. Qatar has the world round for a party, and they’re determined to leave an impression.

Following changes to the laws regarding online gambling in the United States and Canada, World Cup 2026 will be the most bet-on international soccer tournament ever. The top sportsbooks offer odds on the outright winner of the trophy, but there are also several specials available. These include top goalscorer, stage of elimination, name the finalists, and more. There’s a market and bet to suit everyone ahead of this most exciting tournament.

Then we have match betting with sportsbooks offering more than 200 pre-match and in-play betting markets. Make your call before kick-off or bide your time, watch the action live on television, and make an in-play wager. We know we can ramp up our enjoyment of the play, but do you know how to bet on the World Cup online? You will by the end of this article, that’s for sure.

The online gambling market has become so popular over the last two years that millions more wagers are expected to be placed on the action from Qatar as in Russia four years ago. In this article, we highlight our three favorite World Cup promotions. These are the deals available to new and existing customers and could help you profit from the next big match shown live on TV.

Welcome Bonus

The leading online gambling apps appreciate the increase in demand for World Cup betting and have spent much of this year preparing for it by offering odds and unique promotions. The most successful bookies want you to make your Qatar 2022 wagers through their app, but in the face of so much competition, that is challenging.

The welcome bonus is a promotion sportsbooks use to help them stand out from the crowd, catch your eye and convince you to open an account with that app. These types of deals are welcome bonuses or new customer promotions, and they come in a few different shapes and sizes.

The most popular at present is the welcome bonus free bet. With this deal, you recieve a free bet equal to your first deposit and wager. That means if you register an account with a bookie offering this deal, deposit $50 and place a bet for the same amount, a $50 free bet will be added to your account.

Free Bets for Scorers

One of the best World Cup betting deals we’ve seen was released only this week, with the countdown to kick-off well and truly on. The promotion is a free bet each time a player scores a goal. This could be a £5 free bet for every time Harry Kane finds the net, or you could place your trust in one of the other star strikers, like Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, or Kylian Mbappe.

Free bets for goals are a great way to follow the competition without betting on every match or gambling more than you plan. You will be automatically signed up for this promo, and the free bets will be dropped into your account balance each time your player scores. This promo is available for new players and won’t be around for much longer, so we advise getting in early to secure your share.

Profit Boosts on Parlays

Parlay bets – accumulators or Accas – remain one of the most popular ways to wager on soccer, and they will be used often during the World Cup. Add a few selections to your bet slip and decide on a stake to create the perfect parlay. You want a small stake bet with the potential to win big. That’s the dream parlay.

If you plan on making this type of bet, you should do it at a bookie, offering a profit boost. The more selections included in your winning Acca, the higher your profit boost will be.