According to the latest news, in Europe, Tesla’s Model 3 has become the first electric vehicle to top monthly sales of new cars. It has beaten stalwarts like the Renault Clio and Volkswagen Golf to claim this spot.

Jato Dynamics shared sales data and the story was first reported by Bloomberg News. As per the sales data, Tesla has got a healthy lead over its rivals. In the month of September, Tesla has sold 24,591 Model 3 cars. During the same time frame, Renault Clio sold 18,264 cars to take the second spot. In Europe, this is the first time that a car made outside of Europe has been a monthly best-seller.

Tesla Model 3 tops September sales charts in Europe

From the sales data revealed by research firm Jato Dynamics, it is clear that the automobile market is slowly moving away from combustion engines to electric vehicles. In recent times, we have seen various governments subsidizing EVs and hybrid cars and vans. This has also gone in favor of EVs. As per Bloomberg, electric and hybrid vehicle sales accounted for 23 percent of total new sales in September. This is nearly double the proportion of the market in 2020. However, despite this, still there is a global chip shortage which means sales of new cars are down in general. Car sales in the EU market have fallen by 25 percent on a year on year basis.

Jato analyst Felipe Munoz told AM Online, “Dealers continue to face issues with the availability of new cars due to the chip shortage. As a result, unwilling to wait more than a year for a new car, many consumers have turned to the used car market.”

As far as past trends are concerned, September has typically been a strong month for Tesla. According to AM Online, this year’s September sales accounted for 74 percent of Tesla’s total third quarter volume. The combined success of the Model 3 and Model Y pushed Tesla to lead the market with a market share of 24 percent in electric vehicles. In the electric vehicle segment, the second and third spots were booked by Volkswagen with a market share of 22 percent and Stellantis with a market share of 13 percent.

However, on software fronts, things were less smooth for Tesla. Tesla had to pull its latest self-driving beta after drivers complained about bugs and false crash warnings. Tesla was slow and fragile in addressing this issue but it seems the company has also addressed this issue finally. At least, an early morning tweet by Tesla CEO Elon Musk signals so.