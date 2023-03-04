The Most In-Demand Marijuana Strains Worldwide

Terms such as Sativa, Indica, and Ruderalis refer to the variety of structural differences in cannabis. Strain refers to the different genetic varieties of cannabis. Sometimes growers breed different strains together to develop a new strain.

Each strain differs in effect on the brain, appearance, and aroma. It can be a pure breed or a hybrid strain. There are more than 700 strains of marijuana in the world. Different naming rules exist, but the main rule is the THC concentration level in the strain. Some strains have gained higher popularity than others.

Blue Dream Strains

Blue Dream is a hybrid strain that gives users a euphoric and uplifting feeling. It is popular due to its calming effects and sleep-boosting properties. Its aroma is like blueberries mixed with lavender flowers. Its taste is fruity and sweet. It is one of the popular THC flowers UK that can be consumed by smoking, vaping, or making a joint. It is used to relax muscles and relieve stress. Its THC content is from 18% to 24%.

Kush Mints

Kush Mints is a Sativa and Indica hybrid made from a mix of Bubba Kush and Animal Mints. Its aroma has a spicy and earth-like flavor. It leaves a minty taste in the mouth, a flavor of fresh coffee. It has a THC level of 23%, which makes it a good choice for people who want to feel high. It is used for:

Relaxing the body

Management of depression

Treatment of chronic fatigue

Treatment of chronic pain

Wedding Cake

Weed Wedding Cake is an Indica-dominant strain with a peppery and earthly flavor. It is a medical strain with a THC concentration of 12% and up to 27%. It is used to relax the body and treat pain, insomnia, and loss of appetite. It is crossed between Triangle Kush and Animal Mints. When smoked, the user feels a cerebral rush and then gains a strong mental focus due to its calming effect. It has a citrus flavor and a creamy taste. When consumed after dinner, the user falls asleep fast and attains a deep sleep for more hours.

Irish Cream

Irish cream is an Indica strain improved from the Mighty Irish Hope strain. It contains intoxicants flavored with cream and coffee. It has a THC content of 20% which can give users a strong high effect. It was created in Ireland and can give users a stony and heavy high effect. It contains an anti-inflammatory effect. It is used for the treatment of:

Anxiety

Stress

Depression

Insomnia

Skywalker

Skywalker offers a fruity aroma and has a THC concentration of 15% to 25%. It is crossed between Blueberry and Mazar, giving users a feeling of relaxation, euphoria, and a hard high effect. It is popular for managing depression, stress, and chronic pain. It can treat other conditions such as migraines, anxiety, PMS, ADHD, and bipolar.

Lemon Haze

Lemon Haze is a Sativa strain with a fresh lemon taste and a citrus aroma. It is a cross of Silver Haze and Lemon Skunk. It is easily noticeable due to its green and yellow buds. It may take time to impact full effect, but once it does, it takes time to subsidize. The user feels a sudden lift in mood and relaxation. Its THC concentration is from 12% to 25%. It has a sedating effect and leaves the body relaxed and energetic. It helps treat nausea and ADHD disorders.

White Runtz

White Runtz is a potential medical strain used to relieve chronic stress, pain, loss of appetite, anxiety, and muscle spasms. It is a hybrid strain crossed from Gelato and Zkittlez. Its effects on the body are lasting and relaxing. Smoking gives you a smooth, creamy experience and has a fruity and earthy taste. It is a 50/50 strain of Sativa and Indica. Its THC concentration is up to 24%. It is perfect for improving sleep patterns.

Conclusion

Globally, there are more than 700 marijuana strains. They are named based on where they are grown, their owner, ingredients, and THC concentration. Some strains are pure, while others are hybrid. Some of the popular strains include Wedding Cake, Skywalker, and Irish Cream.