The best mobile phone for iGaming

Are you part of the mobile iGaming revolution? Online gaming has burst onto the scene in the last few years – seemingly growing from offering a few cranky time-killers into one of the major parts of the global entertainment industry in less time than it takes to learn Tetris.

We’ve now got online casinos, sports betting, live poker, bingo sessions and slots on our phone, in our pocket, 24/7. Never forget how cool a nineties kid would find that.

The transition of iGaming to mobile phones has been a game-changer – literally. Smartphones have become ubiquitous and iGaming operators recognized the potential of this platform early on.

Many iGaming companies were quick to develop dedicated mobile apps to provide a user-friendly experience optimized for the smaller screens and touch interfaces. You can read this comprehensive article to find out more!

Which smartphone is best for gaming?

Okay, gaming is growing like wild-fire – but which mobile phones are best suited to enjoying the iGaming revolution?

When choosing a smartphone for gaming, consider theseimportant factors:

Screen Size and Resolution

A larger screen with high resolution provides a more immersive and enjoyable experience.

Performance and Processing Power

A powerful processor and generous RAM are crucial for running the latest apps smoothly.

Graphics and Display Quality

A high-quality display with vibrant colors and good definition is essential. OLED or AMOLED screenstypically offer better accuracy and contrast.

Battery Life

Good battery life is important.You want to play for extended periods without recharging.

Audio Quality

Consider a phone with good speakers, or support for high-quality headphones or external audio devices.

Network Connectivity

A stable fast connection is crucial. Ensure your mobile phone supports 4G or 5G connectivity.

Storage

Gaming apps and games eat up storage space. Look for a device with tons of storage.

Operating System and App Support

Ensure your mobile runs a mainstream operating system like Android or iOS.

Security Features

Mobile security is essential for financial transactions. Choose a device with fingerprint or facial recognition and regular software updates.

Gyroscope and Sensors

Some gaming apps, like new augmented reality games, may require gyroscopes.

Gaming Accessories Support

Look for a mobile that supports game controllers for games that require precise controls.

Multitasking Capability

Prioritise a device with good multitasking capabilities to allow you to switch between gaming and phone calls or social media.

Budget

Maybe most importantly, budget plays a significant role. High-end devices obviously offer the best features – but there are budget phones that can give a great gaming experience too.

How to find the best phone

The mobile phone market evolves rapidly.New models are released regularly with updated capabilities.

Stay up to date with reviews and articles from tech websites and publications.

Visit retailers to physically handle smartphones. Check out things like screen size, display quality, and overall feel.

If you can afford it, prioritise devices marketed as gaming phones, as they come with features like enhanced cooling systems and fast refresh rate displays.

Three of the best

Mobile experts at the website TechRadarrecently chose the best phones for gaming. These are three of their top picks:

Asus ROG Phone 6D

The ultimate gaming phone is an expensive Android device with a brilliant 6.78-inch screen and speakers.

This Asus features superior cooling so it’s never going to overheat while you play.

Theamazing chipset is linked toa fabulous full HD OLED display. Its 165Hz refresh rate is great for gamers and speaker performance is excellent.

The built-in software even includes extensive in-game tools.

Black Shark 5 Pro

Second choice is another dedicated Android gaming mobile. The Black Shark offers some seriously powerful performance and has cool gaming features like retractable triggers.

Downside? Maybe that average battery life may haunt you during longer sessions.

But for the price, this is as good a gaming phone as you can buy.

The Black Shark can play top-end games at highest graphics setting without a hitch. That’s all thanks to its amazing processor and 12GB RAM.

The pop-up physical triggers effectively transformthe phone into a controller.

Sony Xperia 1 IV

Third on the list is Sony’s flagship phone. The 6.6-inch high-res screen, low weight, big battery, brilliant cameras and video capabilities make it a dream phone for all types of users.

It does the job for gamers too – even if it is pricy.

It isn’t marketed as a gaming phone – but it does have a snap-on cooler, super powerful chipset, and incredibly sharp screen – just the qualities that gamers need.

It doesn’t look like a gaming phone ­– but for some of us that might be a positive.

Take your pick or keep looking. Remember new phones appear all the time and high-end ones will become available second-hand at affordable prices.

Ultimately, the best phones will cost more – but they can seriously transform your mobile gaming experience.