How to Remotely Access and Control a PC from Your Phone?

Google has made it possible for you to log into your Windows or Mac computer from any phone, whether it’s an iPhone or an Android. Additionally, it doesn’t have to be an iPhone for macOS; you may use any compatible device as long as the Chrome Remote Desktop program is installed on both of them.

The procedure is the same for an iPhone and macOS, even if we’re using an Android phone and Windows 10 in this example.

Installing Chrome Remote Desktop on your PC and phone is the first step. On a phone, that is as easy as going to the app store, looking for it, and installing it.

You will initially require the Chrome web browser on your computer. If you don’t already have it, open the installed browser and navigate to chrome.google.com to download and install it.

Open Chrome and enter chrome:/apps in the top URL bar. Launch the application by clicking Chrome Remote Desktop, and if required, provide it the necessary permissions.

In the My Computers area, select the Get Started option, then select the Enable Remote Connections button.

Follow the instructions to install the Chrome Remote Desktop Host if you are required to do so. Look for a flashing yellow-and-blue shield on the Taskbar, click it, and permit the installer to make modifications to your machine if you find yourself looking at a “Please wait while Windows configures Chrome Remote Desktop Host” message for a prolonged period of time.

Click the Enable Remote Connections button once again when you’re finished. This time, a PIN code with at least six digits must be entered. This prevents unauthorized users from using your PC. Additionally, Chrome Remote Desktop sessions are encrypted, so no one can see what you’re doing if you’re paranoid.

You could be asked again to give the app permission to make modifications, and you’ll receive a notice confirming that remote connections are enabled. Additionally, there is a caution to check the power management settings to stop your computer from going to sleep because you won’t be able to connect to it remotely if it happens.

Open the Chrome Remote Desktop program you previously installed on your Android phone to connect to your PC from there. To ensure that your machine appears in the list, make sure you are logged in using the same Google account that you use on your desktop computer.

If it’s greyed out, your PC may have lost its internet connection, but otherwise, you should see the name of your computer appear in the app. Tap on it and input the PIN you created earlier to start the session if everything is in order.

Once you’ve completed these steps, you can access your desktop remotely and even give someone else permission to do so by giving a code. This is a convenient approach to letting a family member fix your computer while they’re away.

How to Use Android to Manage Windows

Your Windows desktop should be visible in part or in whole when you are connected. When clicking on smaller objects, you’ll usually need to zoom in and out using your pinch gesture.

Long-press on the top bar of a window to move it by dragging your finger.

The touchscreen on your phone will be used to steer the computer’s cursor. It will therefore function as the computer’s trackpad. Swipe down from the top of the screen, tap the mouse symbol, and it will transform into a finger if you’d prefer it to function like a touchscreen so you can tap on objects immediately rather than having to move the cursor over them first. To return to mouse control, tap once more.

The native keyboard of the smartphone will appear when you click on a text field. It’s an easy method for making quick modifications while you’re on the go. Swipe down from the top of the screen and hit the keyboard icon if you need to manually bring up the keyboard in order to input text in a Word document.

By tapping the three dots adjacent to the keyboard symbol, you may also transmit the Ctrl-Alt-Delete command to the remote computer. To open the login screen and input the Windows password, this might be required. You can also end the session thereby selecting the Disconnect option.