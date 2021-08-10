Tesla makes wearing a mask compulsory for Nevada battery factory workers

According to the latest news, Tesla announced that from today onwards, all Tesla workers at the company’s battery factory in Reno, Nevada will have to wear masks indoors. This was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. It is to be noted that previously, this plant already required workers to get unvaccinated against COVID-19.

In the last month, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, Nevada has seen more than 26,000 new COVID-19 cases of which 298 resulted in deaths. The center estimates so far nearly 47 percent of the state’s population has been vaccinated.

Last year, at the beginning of the pandemic, Tesla CEO Elon Musk pushed back against COVID restrictions, including stay at home orders in Alameda County, California. It eventually agreed to temporarily shut down operations at the Fremont facility in March 2020 but soon in May 2020, Musk announced the reopening of the plant in defiance of local shelter in place orders.

This year, on 3rd August California, updated its mask rules, requiring everyone 2 years of age and older to wear masks in indoor public settings irrespective of the status of vaccination. Last month, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak revived that state’s mask mandate ahead of new guidance from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.