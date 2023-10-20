Suzzane Sumors Plastic Surgery: Fact vs. Rumor?

On October 16, 1946, in San Bruno, California, the world welcomed Suzzane Marie Somers into the world. She is the third of four children. Mahoney was born to Frank and Marion. Marion Mahoney, her mother, worked as a medical secretary. Frank was a boxcar’s beer loader. Suzanne had a childhood diagnosis of dyslexia.
Although she struggled academically, she was a talented artist and an integral part of the school’s theater group. She was given a music scholarship to attend college, but she got pregnant and married the father of the kid just six months later.
Is Suzzane Somers Gone Through Plastic Surgery: What’s the Truth Behind?
Yes, you heard it right! Suzzane Somers had gone through certain plastic surgeries and treatments which she even openly discussed.
Here are some of the treatments and plastic surgeries Suzanne Somers has discussed:
- Facelift: Suzanne Somers had openly talked about having facelifts to maintain a youthful appearance. A facelift involves surgically tightening and lifting the skin and tissues of the face and neck to reduce sagging and wrinkles.
- Breast Surgery: She also discussed her experience with breast augmentation, which is a surgical procedure to enhance breast size or restore breast volume.
- Liposuction: Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure for removing excess fat from specific areas of the body. Suzanne Somers has mentioned undergoing liposuction in the past.
- Botox and Dermal Fillers: Like many celebrities, she has likely used non-surgical treatments such as Botox injections and dermal fillers (e.g., Juvederm, Restylane) to reduce wrinkles and add volume to specific areas of the face.
- Stem Cell Therapy: Suzanne Somers was known for her advocacy of bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) and stem cell treatments. She has shared her experience with stem cell therapy to improve her overall health and vitality.
- Anti-Aging Regimens: She has authored books and spoken about her holistic approach to anti-aging, which includes nutritional supplements, diet, and exercise, in addition to medical treatment.
How Aged was Suzzane Somers when she died?
- Suzanne Somers, an American actress, has passed away at the age of 76 after a long battle with cancer.
- “Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday,” reads the statement released to the press.
- “Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”
- Somers was well-known for her work in several fields besides acting.
- Before getting the role of Chrissy Snow in Three’s Company in 1977, she had few appearances in TV shows including The Love Boat and One Day at a Time in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
- After starring for five of the show’s eight seasons, Somers was let go over a money disagreement.
- After taking a sabbatical from acting to work in a Las Vegas entertainment, she made her acting comeback in the early 1990s, starring in the long-running sitcom Step by Step.
- She then appeared on Dancing with the Stars and her own talk program, The Suzanne program, and she also co-hosted Candid Camera.
- Somers also amassed a multimillion-dollar fitness empire through endorsements of products like the Thighmaster and ButtMaster and the publication of a number of how-to books on subjects including health and weight loss. In 2019, she debuted her own line of cosmetics.
- She was in her 50s when she was originally diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer; she revealed in July that the disease had returned from remission.
- What she really meant was, “I know how to put on my battle gear and I’m a fighter,” and she posted that on Instagram to prove it.
- Somers will be laid to rest next week with her family, and a memorial service will be held in November, according to her spokesperson.
- Her husband and son are left behind after Somers’ passing.
