Suzzane Sumors Plastic Surgery: Fact vs. Rumor?

On October 16, 1946, in San Bruno, California, the world welcomed Suzzane Marie Somers into the world. She is the third of four children. Mahoney was born to Frank and Marion. Marion Mahoney, her mother, worked as a medical secretary. Frank was a boxcar’s beer loader. Suzanne had a childhood diagnosis of dyslexia.

Although she struggled academically, she was a talented artist and an integral part of the school’s theater group. She was given a music scholarship to attend college, but she got pregnant and married the father of the kid just six months later.

Is Suzzane Somers Gone Through Plastic Surgery: What’s the Truth Behind?

Yes, you heard it right! Suzzane Somers had gone through certain plastic surgeries and treatments which she even openly discussed.

Here are some of the treatments and plastic surgeries Suzanne Somers has discussed:

Facelift: Suzanne Somers had openly talked about having facelifts to maintain a youthful appearance. A facelift involves surgically tightening and lifting the skin and tissues of the face and neck to reduce sagging and wrinkles. Breast Surgery: She also discussed her experience with breast augmentation, which is a surgical procedure to enhance breast size or restore breast volume. Liposuction: Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure for removing excess fat from specific areas of the body. Suzanne Somers has mentioned undergoing liposuction in the past. Botox and Dermal Fillers: Like many celebrities, she has likely used non-surgical treatments such as Botox injections and dermal fillers (e.g., Juvederm, Restylane) to reduce wrinkles and add volume to specific areas of the face. Stem Cell Therapy: Suzanne Somers was known for her advocacy of bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) and stem cell treatments. She has shared her experience with stem cell therapy to improve her overall health and vitality. Anti-Aging Regimens: She has authored books and spoken about her holistic approach to anti-aging, which includes nutritional supplements, diet, and exercise, in addition to medical treatment.

How Aged was Suzzane Somers when she died?