Streamers’ use of Instagram for fan interaction in gaming

Since it was released, Instagram became a platform for socialising and promoting that caters to billions of active users. One of the most used features of the platform is streaming which has also become increasingly popular as a form of entertainment, especially in the gaming industry.

Many streamers established their personal brands through the use of this platform. To name a few, there is Pokimane, a female game streamer with over seven million instagram followers. She uses her account in sharing photos and videos of her gaming setup and promoting her streams. Another is Ninja with over 15 million followers that uses his account with the same goal.

Streamers are able to create a sense of community among their followers through the unique offers of Instagram. Features like live streaming or IGTV that are similar to other gaming platforms such as live online casinos Philippines lead to more engagement and greater success.

Building personal brand

Streamers are able to build their personal brand with broader audiences through their unique personalities and gaming skills via posting photos or clips that serve as glimpses into their lives. This can be done by sharing their gaming setup and tools, routines, and even personal hobbies that fans love. By doing so, they can be able to build a name for themselves.

Streamers can also use Instagram to market their streams and contents related to their games. This includes new game releases, sponsored promotion, and even collaborations with other streamers. Instagram also provides them with a platform to engage with their followers through comments and direct messages, creating a loyal fanbase and boosting their streams.

Sharing content

Part of building their brand is showing their gaming skills. Most streamers create a highlight clip portfolio on their instagram profile that shows their gaming style. The portfolio includes their milestones when it comes to their favourite games or the games that they are known for.

Instagram can also be used in sharing the behind-the-scenes moments from their streams. This could be getting ready for gaming sessions or just casually hanging out with other streamers that fans enjoy watching. Through sharing these personal moments, streamers can connect deeper with their followers, making them feel more engaged in the streamer’s life and stream community.

Collaboration with other streamers

Apart from sharing content, streamers are also able to extend their influence through collaboration with other experts in the same field. Streamers who make friends or business with other influencers in the same niche roots for a lot of positive impact. This will not only build connections but also bag future collaborations.

Among the best ways to build relationships with other content creators is through Instagram. It could be by simply following each other’s account or leaving comments on Instagram posts. There are also some content creators that subtly make a connection by interacting with stories.

Some streamers create a circle and play together which many fans love to watch as it not only showcases their gaming skills but also gives birth to some funny interactions and genuine friendships.

Legends has it that creating a solid influence and presence outside the platform is important to maintain a long run in the industry. Therefore, streamers make their account active not just to engage with fans but to also increase the value of their personal brand.

By doing so, they can attract multiple brands and companies to be a part of their marketing campaigns. They can earn revenue from posting the brand’s products or services on their social media accounts, especially Instagram.

Due to its visual nature, brands often use Instagram as their primary platform for promoting their products or services. This is especially true for streamers, whose content is heavily reliant on visuals. Companies take advantage of this by sponsoring posts featuring photos and videos that align with their brand.

This is one of the reasons why Instagram became one of the best platforms to advertise or introduce a new product to a niche. The streamers can show how authentic they are, which the fans absolutely love. However, it is the opposite if the claims about the sponsored post are not true.

Fan engagement

Instagram stories allow streamers to share short videos and photos with their followers, host polls, and share exclusive content such as sneak peeks of upcoming streams and gaming-related projects. This can also level up fans’ anticipation on their next steps and milestones as their favourite streamers.

Real-time interaction with fans also takes place on Instagram. This allows streamers to host question and answer sessions, gameplay sessions, and other events.

Instagram has opened more opportunities for streamers to engage with their fans and foster a loyal following, leading to a more rewarding and satisfying streaming experience for both streamers and their followers.