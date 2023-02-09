Sports Betting in A Nutshell: Top Sports You Can Wager on 

If you’re planning to try sports betting, you’re in for many surprises. Aside from the huge profits you can bring home, there are a lot of sports that you can bet on, and in every sport, there are also various betting types that you can select.

As such, it makes sports betting extra enjoyable and flexible for many sports bettors. If you’re new to this or just trying to discover new sports you can wager on, this article might help you.

The National Football League is an American football league that hosts annual football events for their teams. Its annual seasons are one of the most anticipated sports events annually by many fans. The season starts from the early weeks of September to January, then the Super Bowl.

Before the opening, the NFL teams start with a preseason in August for three weeks. After that, the regular season starts and will run for 18 weeks. Betting in football welcomes you for around four months of betting journey, giving you more chances to win until the Super Bowl LVII championship.

The following are the popular bets placed in every NFL game that you can look into:

Money Line. This is the most direct bet you can place in any sport, especially football. All you have to do is place a wager on the group you think will win the game. If they lose, then you’ll also lose your wager.

Spread Bet. The spread is the attempt of sportsbooks to even out the odds. If you bet on the favorites, aside from winning the game, they will be given points they need to cover for you to win. Meanwhile, if you bet on the underdog team, they must outright win the game or at least lose by a few points for you to win your bet.

Totals. Totals, also known as over/under, focus on the possible combined scores the teams will get at the end of the game. The sportsbook will offer a total mark, and the bettors can now determine whether they think the actual total score will be either over or under what the sportsbooks offer.

Basketball

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is the professional basketball league in America, home of basketball superstars Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Michael Jordan. The league houses 30 teams that compete for the NBA title annually.

The regular season of the NBA completes 1,230 games from October to April, where every participating team plays 82 games. They also schedule a game on Christmas Day, making it “the most taxing professional sport.” Nonetheless, it’s still one of the most-watched sports of all time.

The most common bets you can place on the basketball betting line are money, totals, and the spread. Aside from that, the following are also the wager types that you can place:

Futures. This bet is for the events that will take place in the near future. The betting line for future bets runs from as early as the start of the season until the playoffs or NBA Finals. The futures bets include wagering on the final season winner and the MVP award.

Parlays. The parlays involve placing multiple wagers into a single bet. To win a parlay, all your wages must win or place. If not, you collectively lose your money.

Baseball

The Major League Basketball (MLB) is a professional baseball organization and the oldest professional sports league in the world. Like the other sports league, the MLB also hosts annual sports events for baseball.

A regular season presents 162 games that last for about six months, from April to October. Then, the remaining teams will compete for the title in the MLB World Series. Though keep in mind that the season might be reduced or extended depending on how the games unfold on the field.

To bet on an MLB game, you can try out money lines, totals, futures, and parlay.

Hockey

Another relatively popular sport in this list is hockey. The National Hockey League (NHL) is the highest for of ice hockey league in America, and they are responsible for organizing one of the most famous annual hockey events, the Stanley Cup.

The Stanley Cup is a trophy given to the winners of the championship playoff. Then, it somehow adapted the trophy name for the said championship. The regular season runs for approximately eight months, from early October to April. Each team will play 82 games to determine their standings. Then, two wild card teams per conference, plus the top teams from each division, plus , will participate in the playoff elimination game for the Stanley Cup.

A money line, spread betting, and totals are the most common bets you can place on hockey games.

Final Thoughts

There’s never a dull moment when you participate in sports betting. It’s one of the profitable hobbies that you can try out. Regardless of the sports you partake in, you’ll surely bring home a relatively good amount of payout with the right placing of wagers.

If you’ve finally figured out what sports you’ll be betting in, don’t lose this chance and start preparing now.