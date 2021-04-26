Today, Samsung has launched the world’s first 3GPP compliant nationwide public safety LTE (PS-LTE) network in South Korea today. The company was developing the PS-LTE network since 2018. The South Korean tech giant joined partnered with the top telecom operators of the country to make this happen. Now, in order to ensure better coverage and connectivity, the PS-LTE network will operate in the 700 MHz spectrum.

In case of an emergency, firefighters, police, special agencies, the military, and others will be able to use this PS-LTE network more. PS-LTE network will ensure that the communication between first responders and the concerned parties is interrupted.

Samsung launches world’s first 3GPP compliant LTE network in South Korea

When everyone is connected to a network with frequencies more or less in the same spectrum band, it can result in network congestion causing call drops and slow data speeds. This PS-LTE network will always ensure that the country’s first responders don’t face any such issues.

The PS-LTE network has multimedia broadcast capabilities. It has the potential to transmit to up to 2,500 user devices in a single cell which is nearly twice what its previous generation was capable of. Apart from this, Samsung’s PS-LTE network solution comes with Mission Critical Push to Talk (MCPTT) to offer a long-lasting effect on the public safety networks in international markets.

During its development, the PS-LTE network was connected with the existing LTE-Railway (LTE-R) and LTE-Maritime (LTE-M) networks which operate at a frequency of 700 MHz.