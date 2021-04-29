Samsung’s Galaxy Buds2 might arrive in mid-June

Back in March, a few reports suggested Samsung could launch a new pair of truly wireless earphones called Galaxy Buds2. According to the latest news, now, another report has surfaced online which reveals more details about these earbuds. The report also reveals the timeline and price of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds2.

An emerging tipster, Yogesh revealed the news. The tipster has partnered with MobileSyrup. According to Yogesh, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds2 will come with a similar design as the Galaxy Buds+. He noted that this time, only the case of these buds will be slightly larger. This indicates the probability of better battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2

As per reports, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will compete with sub-$100 earbuds which suggest it could eventually be cheaper than the launch price of its predecessor, Galaxy Buds+.

Following some speculations, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 won’t come with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) technology and it might also not have the 360° audio feature which made its debut with the Galaxy Buds Pro.

According to Yogesh, Samsung Galaxy Buds2 could launch as early as June. He said Samsung will offer it in different pastel color variants. Previous reports suggest the codename of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 is ‘berry’ and it will come with multi-device connection support including non-Samsung devices.