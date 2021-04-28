Laporta wants La Masia force to reform Barcelona base

Joan Laporta, the new Barcelona President started his process to improve La Masia; How do they plan to set up a team with La Masia Products?

Spanish Giants lifted the Copa Del Rey of this season, now they are competing for Laliga Title. They are currently 3rd in the table still 5 matches are remaining they have to win 4 matches and to make a 1 match draw to crown the title.

Its been two years after the departure of the legends like Iniesta, Xavi, Neymar they are struggling without the game maker. Messi is keeping the hope alive among the fans. Laporta is ready to join a hands with Koeman to rebuild the Barca with young wonderkids.

As a welcome of the new generation, they have printed a message in their title celebration shirt that says a lot about their journey up ahead. THE FIRST OF A NEW ERA.

Joan Laporta succeeded Josep Bartomeu and he wants to remark this success as the first trophy of the new era. Barcelona won a trophy after 699 days. Just a month of new Board, and Barcelona already win a trophy. Coincidence much?

The change in La Masia Management

Joan Laporta wants to recreate the impactful custom of La Masia and their players in Barcelona. Hence, he brought in former Mexican and Barcelona defender Rafael Marquez in La Masia coaching team.

Serji Barjuan, who spent around Nine years at Barcelona, also handed the responsibility of La Masia. Joan Laporta has enormous trust in the members who have worked under him in his 1st term as President.

Under Joan Laporta, players like Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Thiago Alcantra evolved from La Masia. He even trusted inexperienced Pep Guardiola, who managed the Barcelona B team and known the players for a long.

More La Masia players in 1st team

📰 [SPORT] | Everything indicates that Barça B midfielder Nico González will play with the first team next season pic.twitter.com/un0xJnGxgM — La Masia Times™ (@LaMasiaTimes) April 17, 2021

Barcelona has already promoted Ansu Fati, Riqui Puig, Ilaix Moriba from their B team. They focus to involve the La Masia players more in their strong base of the team.

Fati, recovering from his injury unfortunately he missed this season but he will be available for next season. His place was covered by Pedri, he has shades of Master Iniesta.

Barcelona will bring back Eric Garcia from Man City. They even plan to bring back Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig.

Alex Collado, a 22-year-old kid has extended his contract till 2023, aiming for his presence in his Barcelona A team. Wearing the number 10 shirt won the UEFA youth league by scoring 13 goals. Hence, Laporta wants to rebuild the trust of La Masia in the coming years.

Alex scored 77 games and has scored 16 goals with the club’s B team.

Barcelona preparing for a Stable future with La Masia

Joan Laporta admitted that he will trust Ronald Koeman for now. They will focus to build a strong future for the club as well.

Mikel Arteta, currently managing Arsenal, graduated from La Masia academy. Barcelona also has Xavi in their mind to take care of Barcelona Senior squad.

Xavi is certainly practising his managing skills in Qatar. Barcelona might promote Garcia Pimienta from the B team; the longest-serving coach in Barcelona since 2001.

Barcelona is getting back in its way after its long struggle, with inconsistency in management and improper transfer plans. Now the things are changing under the Laporta management, let’s wait for a dramatic change in Barcelona.