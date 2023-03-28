From Good Recipes to Good Health: Look out Ree Drummond’s Weight Loss Diet

American blogger, author, food writer, photographer, and television personality Anne Marie “Ree” Drummond was born on January 6, 1969. She and her husband reside on a working ranch outside Pawhuska, Oklahoma. She was ranked No. 22 on Forbes’ Top 25 Web Celebrities list in February 2010. The Pioneer Woman, Drummond’s blog chronicling her life as a ranch wife and mother, won the Weblog of the Year awards at the 2009, 2010, and 2011 Annual Weblog Awards. (The Bloggies). She has also authored an autobiography, several cookbooks, and a children’s book. Drummond introduced a “homey lifestyle” product line in 2015, and it quickly gained enormous public appeal. Under the name, The Pioneer Woman, various products are currently marketed, including kitchenware, cutlery, appliances, clothing, and outdoor living items.

The Pioneer Woman experimented with the keto diet in 2019 before giving it up. Ree Drummond has been searching for her new approach to food and exercise. Rowing exercises helped her set the tone, but she acknowledges that she hit “rock bottom” and felt out of control with her eating after dropping off her son Bryce at college in January 2021.

What Drummond didn’t do to lose the weight, however, is just as significant as what she did: “I didn’t use a trainer, I didn’t follow an official diet, I didn’t do keto, paleo, or eat particular foods, and I didn’t practice intermittent fasting. Many people report success with those things, which is terrific! Simply put, I wasn’t successful with them.

Instead, she weighed her meals to control calorie intake and portion sizes. Also, Drummond installed a standing desk, resumed using the rowing machine, walked, lifted weights, and exercised. She used the Happy Scale to monitor her weight daily and set goals to eat more protein, have less sugar, and drink less alcohol.

Ree Drummond Early Life

In the oil town of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Anne Marie, also known by the moniker Ree, grew up with two brothers, Doug and Mike, and a younger sister, Betsy, in a house that looked out over a country club’s grounds. After graduating from Bartlesville High School in 1987, she moved to Los Angeles, California, to attend college. She majored in journalism at the University of Southern California before switching to gerontology, where she received her degree in 1991.

She intended to enrol in law school in Chicago after graduation, but her plans abruptly changed when she met and wed Ladd Drummond. Her mother, Gerre Schwert and her orthopaedic surgeon father, William Dale Smith, are divorced. Later, “Bill” Smith, as he is more commonly called, wed Patsy, who is still his wife today. Also, Drummond was brought up as an Episcopalian. She is a former member of the sorority Pi Beta Phi.

Ree Drummond Blog

Drummond started blogging in May 2006, initially using the Typepad blogging platform and the subdomain pioneerwoman.typepad.com. On October 18, 2006, she set up her domain, thepioneerwoman.com. Confessions of a Pioneer Woman was the original name of Drummond’s blog, now called The Pioneer Woman. The latter is now used as the heading for a page on the website. Rackspace is the website’s host.

Drummond writes on subjects like homeschooling and living on a ranch. She published her first recipe and a tutorial on “How to Cook a Steak” about a year after starting her blog. 20 photos that detailed the cooking process in what she calls “ridiculous detail” were included with the tutorial. Her detailed cooking instructions, artistic food photography, and stories about her husband, family, and country life were very well received by readers.

According to reports, Drummond’s blog had 13 million monthly visitors as of September 2009. By May 9, 2011, the blog had 4.4 million unique visitors and 23.3 million page views per month. According to a New Yorker article, this is roughly the same number of people who read The Daily Beast.