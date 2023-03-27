The Inspiring Weight Loss Journey of Michelle Visage: All You Need to Grasp

Michelle Lynn Shupack, better known by her stage name Michelle Visage, is an American singer, television host, actress, radio DJ, and producer. She was born on September 20, 1968. She first rose to prominence when she joined the band Seduction, whose five singles peaked at number five on the Billboard Hot 100. The S.O.U.L. S.Y.S.T.E.M., whose single “It’s Gonna Be a Lovely Day” peaked at number one on the dance charts in 1993. They hired her later to sing lead. She began participating in the American reality competition series RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2011, and since season three, she has been a permanent judge. She is a permanent judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, and RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

Michelle Visage Weight Loss

She is a beloved gay icon known for biting Ru Paul’s Drag Race judging criticisms. On Tuesday, Michelle Visage, 54, battling perimenopause, revealed that she had lost 45 pounds in a year by strictly adhering to The Autoimmune Protocol (AIP) diet and weightlifting. Michelle declared on her BBC Sounds podcast Rule Breakers that she has lost over three stone. She then celebrated her “healthiversary” on Instagram and insisted, “I never wanted to be skinny. I wanted muscles!”

After struggling with perimenopause, Michelle Visage revealed how she shed more than three stone in a year while embracing a healthy new lifestyle. By strictly adhering to the Autoimmune Protocol (AIP) diet, which is intended to lessen the symptoms of autoimmune disorders, and taking up weightlifting, the 54-year-old Ru Paul’s Drag Race star lost an impressive 45 pounds.

The menopause gave Michelle a wake-up call regarding her health, and she later admitted that her goal was never “to be skinny” but to develop her muscles. “For me, menopause was a primary wake-up call. It jolted me. I was ignorant. I had no prior knowledge going in. It was the worst thing I had ever gone through.

Michelle Early Life

In New Jersey, Visage was raised. She grew up knowing that she had been adopted. Adopted by two Jewish parents, Visage was brought up Jewish. Her biological mother was Irish and Italian Catholic, while her biological father was Jewish. Her parents worked hard to ensure she could attend Hebrew school and have a Bat Mitzvah despite living in a lower-middle-class town with few Jews. She graduated in 1986 from South Plainfield High School in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

At age 16, Visage took first place in a Madonna impersonation contest. She then relocated to New York and studied at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in Manhattan for two years. Visage admired Madonna, Belinda Carlisle, Pat Benatar, Stevie Nicks, Cyndi Lauper, and Dale Bozzio when she was younger. At the age of 30, Visage’s mother passed away. She remained in New York City to pursue an acting career after completing her studies.

Michelle Career Foundation

Seduction, an R&B and dance vocal trio put together by Robert Clivilles and David Cole and signed with A&M Records in 1990, was up for an audition, and Visage got the part. The most well-known of the group’s hits was “Two to Make It Right.” Visage worked with the freestyle dance act TKA as a guest vocalist on the song “Crash (Have Some Fun)” after the group disbanded.

Another dance group created by Clivilles and Cole, The S.O.U.L. S.Y.S.T.E.M., featured Visage as the recording artist and lead vocalist. The soundtrack for The Bodyguard featured the song “It’s Gonna Be a Lovely Day,” a cover of Bill Withers’s song “Lovely Day.”

The songs “New York City Beat” and “From Your Heart” had their world premieres on RuPaul’s 2015 Green Screen Christmas Special. And were subsequently uploaded to World of Wonder’s YouTube channel featuring Visage. She is also featured on several of RuPaul’s music albums. Additionally, Visage has made cameo appearances in the music videos for “Glamazon,” “Responsitrannity,” “The Beginning,” and “Nothing for Christmas” by RuPaul.