PSG planning to reunite Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos

Ligue 1 giant PSG planning for big transfer moves in this summer window with offers for ‘El capitano’ Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Paris St. Germain, with help of middle eastern money have ruled the football in recent few years. After the massive transfer of €200 Million Neymar from Barcelona, PSG took a major hold in the transfer market.

The club has tried hard to win the UEFA Champions League by making costly changes in the team. But they still couldn’t win the trophy. Hence, they will keep their hunt on with their big financial bag.

Kylian Mbappe didn’t make any decision yet

PSG’s most expensive asset, Kylian Mbappe has still not signed a contract extension yet with the club. His contract will expire at the end of 2022.

PSG has already received an offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe. Neymar has signed an extension until 2026 but Mbappe shows reluctance in penning down a contract.

The Ligue 1 giants PSG fear to lose out Kylian Mbappe for free next summer and that has certainly made them think about a possible replacement. PSG has shortlisted Harry Kane from Tottenham and Mohamed Salah as their next possible target.

But Cristiano Ronaldo’s name has recently come up after his possible chance of leaving Juventus.

Max Allegri and Juventus want to shed off Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 to win the UEFA Champions League. But the club couldn’t make it possible even after making a huge bill in his name.

The return of Allegri at Juventus has increased the chances of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the club this summer…



Jorge Mendes has began to work on a move to PSG. [Gazzetta]



Imagine Neymar, Mbappe and Ronaldo in the same team 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FjDQh3P5QT — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) May 28, 2021

Recently, Juventus has sacked Andrea Pirlo and replaced him with Massimiliano Allegri. And reports suggest that Max Allegri wants to shed off Cristiano Ronaldo from his team, and build a attacking frontline with Dybala and Alvaro Morata.

The contract between Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus will expire in June 2022. Hence, the club will also want to sell him off this season, instead of losing him for free next summer.

Juventus might consider an offer of around €25-30 Million. PSG has planned to offer such price or make a swap deal with Mauro Icardi with Ronaldo.

Even Neymar wanted to share the pitch with Ronaldo in same team’s shirt.

PSG can afford Sergio Ramos with Cristiano Ronaldo as well

The contract between Real Madrid and their long-term serving Spanish defender Sergio Ramos will expire this month. Ramos hasn’t signed the contract extension yet, as he didn’t receive any convincing offer from the club or any other club as well.

PSG has prepared an offer for Sergio Ramos as well. Only Man City and PSG has the financial condition to keep both the players with lucrative wages.

Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo shares a healthy relationship from their term at Real Madrid. They can certainly team up at PSG and make them dream for an UCL.