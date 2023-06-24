Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Displays Pregnancy Progress: “It’s Been a Minute Since I Did This”

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is embracing motherhood. After announcing earlier this month that she and her husband Travis Barker are expecting their first child together, the 44-year-old television personality polled her Instagram Story followers on Friday about their preferred pregnancy body care product.

She posted the poll along with a photo of herself wearing a yellow mesh minidress, black heels, and an oversized varsity jacket. The photograph depicted the founder of Poosh seated next to a drum set while tenderly placing her hand on her expanding baby belly.

She wrote, “Some of your answers! It’s been a minute since I performed this action. I enjoy your responses immensely. Many thanks for sharing, but there are so many responses. I will not reveal the response of my spouse.”

Kardashian and her ex-husband Scott Disick have three children: sons Mason, 13, Reign, 8, and Penelope, 10. Barker, aged 47, has three children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler: son Landon, aged 19, daughter Alabama, aged 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, aged 24.

The proprietor of Lemme stated in the season two finale of The Kardashians that there was “so much to be grateful for” regarding their blended family.

“I adore the concept of a blended family,” she stated. “In my opinion, the more children, the merrier. You have numerous siblings and additional individuals to adore. It is a magnificent achievement.”

The couple revealed their fertility journey on the hit reality show of the Kardashian family.

“Seeing Kourtney’s voyage through IVF [in vitro fertilization], which is extremely difficult for a woman, you saw her struggle and speak about it. This is true, Barker told GQ in November. “However many millions of males are required to donate sperm for the same procedure. So it’s sort of relatable, you know?”

For the long-awaited announcement, the soon-to-be mother of four held up a handwritten sign at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles that read “Travis I’m Pregnant!” The couple verified the news by posting an Instagram video of the moment that evening.