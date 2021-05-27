According to the latest news, earlier today, Chinese tech giant Oppo announced that it will be partnering with NIO to complete the joint development and testing of the standard CCC 2.0 based digital car keys. Oppo said these digital car keys will be compatible with the wallet app on smartphones. They will also be compatible with Oppo branded smartwatches.

Note that CCC stands for the Car Connectivity Consortium. It is a cross industry alliance dedicated to solving the problem of standardization of automobile interconnection. It has an independent security chip to safely authorize the unlocking of cars.

Oppo partners with NIO for developing CCC 2.0 based digital car keys

Oppo announced that it will work together with several automobile manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers to offer broader support to multiple global car brands across the globe.

With the CCC 2.0 based digital car keys, Oppo is trying to eliminate the need for users to carry a physical car key. Users will be able to unlock and start their cars through the NFC function of smartphones or the company’s wallet application on the smartwatch.

In simple words, a group comprising of car manufacturers, suppliers, smartphone makers, and app developers would work together for this. The CCC 2.0 digital car key standard adopts advanced information security technology by utilizing technologies like cloud computing.