Master The Hammer and Anvil: Leveling Up Smithing The Right Way in OSRS

Old School RuneScape (OSRS) is a massively popular multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) that was first released in 2013. One of the most important skills in OSRS is Smithing, which allows players to create a wide range of weapons, armor, and other useful items. In this guide, we’ll cover everything you need to know about Smithing, from the basics of the skill to advanced techniques for maximizing your profits. We’ll also discuss the role of OSRS gold and items for sale in the world of Smithing.

What is Smithing?

Smithing is a skill in OSRS that allows players to create various items by using bars of metal. To start, you’ll need to mine ore and smelt it into bars using a furnace. Once you have your bars, you can use them to create a variety of items, including weapons, armor, and tools.

Getting Started with Smithing

To start training Smithing, you’ll need to acquire some basic items. First, you’ll need a hammer, which can be purchased from any general store. You’ll also need a furnace, which can be found in most major cities. Finally, you’ll need some ore to smelt into bars. Iron ore is a good starting point for low-level Smithing, and it can be found in various locations throughout the game.

As you progress in Smithing, you’ll need to acquire more advanced materials. These can be purchased from other players or obtained by mining or killing certain monsters.

Training Smithing

There are several ways to train Smithing in OSRS, and the most effective method will depend on your level and budget. One popular method is to make iron bars and turn them into iron knives. This is a low-level method that can be done with minimal investment. Another option is to make steel bars and turn them into steel platebodies, which can be sold for a profit.

Once you reach level 40 Smithing, you can start making mithril bars and turning them into mithril platebodies. This is a more advanced method that requires a larger investment but can yield greater profits. You can also train Smithing by making cannonballs, which are used in the Ranged skill.

Using OSRS Gold in Smithing

OSRS gold is the primary currency in the game and is used to purchase various items and services. As you progress in Smithing, you’ll need to invest in more advanced materials and equipment, which can be expensive. You can use gold to purchase these items from other players or from the Grand Exchange.

It’s important to be mindful of your budget when using gold in Smithing. You don’t want to spend all your gold on materials and equipment and have nothing left for other important aspects of the game. It’s a good idea to set a budget and stick to it, and to shop around for the best prices on OSRS items for sale.

Tips for Maximizing Profits

If you’re looking to make a profit from Smithing, there are a few tips you can follow to maximize your earnings. One strategy is to focus on creating items that are in high demand, such as cannonballs or platebodies. You can check the Grand Exchange to see which items are selling for a high price and adjust your Smithing accordingly.

Another strategy is to invest in more advanced materials that yield higher profits. For example, creating rune platebodies requires a large investment in materials but can yield significant profits. However, this strategy carries more risk, as the market for these items can fluctuate.

Finally, it’s important to be mindful of your time investment when Smithing. Some methods, such as making cannonballs, are relatively quick and can yield a decent profit. Others, such as creating rune platebodies, require more time and may not be as profitable in the long run.

Have Fun with Smithing and Keep Those Metals Hot!

Smithing is a crucial skill in OSRS that allows players to create a wide range of useful items. Whether you’re looking to make a profit or simply enhance your character’s abilities, Smithing is a skill worth investing in. By following the tips and strategies outlined in this guide, you can become a master Smith and use your skills to earn gold and build your character’s arsenal of equipment.