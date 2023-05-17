Fortnite fans can expect the release of Chapter 4: Season 2 to be around March

Slowly but surely, the release of Fortnite Chapter 4: Season 2 is slowly approaching. We saw in Season 1 that the map had transformed entirely, opening doors for more entertaining gameplay. The island is now a fragmented husk, thanks to the invasion of The Nothing and the Chrome herald. But for now, peace has returned for the time being. If players with Fortnite accounts can expect Chapter 2 to be anything like its current season, there’s a chance we might get some new game-changing mechanics again. A prime example would be the recent addition of augments that give you perks in battle.

A First-Person Perspective

Dataminers are constantly digging through codes to know what’s next for Fortnite. There’s no concrete news from the leakers yet, but we’re speculating that Chapter 4: Season 2 will be huge. According to HYPEX, a prominent data miner for Fortnite who’s been a reliable news source for the past few years, players may see the introduction of the coveted first-person mode. Now, it’s been known for quite some time that Epic Games has started developing a first-person perspective mode. HYPEX tweeted about it in July 2022, stating there was no information about it at that time other than it would work well in Zero Build mode.

Fast forward to February 2023, more files have been found that indicate that the first-person view is coming to Chapter 4’s map. There’s no definite timeline yet as to what season Epic will release it, but the function may be introduced to the battle royale as early as Season 2.

Will We Finally Get Fortnite Creative 2.0?

The release of Fortnite Creative 2.0 was initially postponed from December 2022 to March 2023, making it the perfect opportunity for Epic to release it at the same time as Chapter 4: Season 2. Also known as Unreal Editor, the developers have been working on this project for a while. It’s essentially a mode that allows players to create their “own games” within the world of Fortnite.

Epic Games launched the original mode in December 2018, and now it looks like we’re getting that much-needed upgrade. Now that Unreal Engine 5 is released, players have high expectations for Fortnite Creative 2.0, and it’ll most likely change how players create their islands and games within the battle royale.

The Cartoons That Have Made Our Childhood Great

Paramount has recently signed a deal with Epic Games, and you know what that means: more skins that reference other shows! The two companies’ contracts will let us have crossovers with the Ninja Turtles, Avatar, and Spongebob Squarepants. Okay, maybe having the folks from Bikini Bottom make their way to Fortnite is stretching it a bit, but the TMNT and Avatar gang are more than viable.

It’s unlikely these iconic cartoon characters will come to Fortnite as Battle Pass-exclusive skins, but they may be released in the Fortnite Item Shop throughout the season.

Another thing worth noting is that from time to time, Epic releases Fortnite surveys to let them know what the community wants. These surveys are the way for devs to see what skins Fortnite players want to have in the game. Over the past few years, we’ve seen hundreds of different skins shown through it. Epic has added many of these skins to the Battle pass and Item Shop, with some released free. According to data miners and leakers GMatrixGames, WenSoing, and FN_Assist, Epic is working on new skins from the feedback they’ve received. If that’s the case, this won’t be the first time survey skins make it to a season.

Skateboards Are the New Form of Transportation

Remember those hoverboards back in Season 1? Those were good times. Although those futuristic things won’t be returning to Fortnite, something similar should come—like a skateboard, for example. Leaked by HYPEX, he claims that Epic has started developing a skating-like feature for Fortnite—one that’s comparable to the slide mechanic we already have in the game.

We’re not entirely sure yet if we’re getting actual skateboards in Fortnite, but if HYPEX’s claims are to be believed, we can at least expect to have a new form of moving around the map akin to using a skateboard.

Tilted Towers Are Making A Return

Another well-known Fortnite leaker, FortTory, Epic has added a sound file with “Tilted Towers” as its name. What does this mean? We’re not entirely sure. But the image from his tweet also shows that the file has “Asteria” in its name—the codename for Chapter 4’s map.

If you’ve been playing Chapter 4: Season 2 regularly, you might’ve noticed that the ice cave in the snowy area is the home of Tilted Tower’s clock tower. Despite the area being destroyed during the Shattered event, it survived and was brought to the island by the Paradigm and Zero Point. Should the snow start to melt in the next season, we might see more parts of the Tilted Towers revealed, marking the return of the iconic location.

The current season is still in full swing, but we can expect Chapter 4: Season 2 to appear around early March 2023. This timeline is based on the fact that the Battle Pass for Chapter 4: Season 1 ends on March 10. Considering we’re less than a month away from the next season, we’ll likely see more news pop up regarding what skins we can expect to be in the Fortnite Item Shop and Battle Pass.