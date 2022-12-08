Nord VPN Review — What Makes It Special?

Whether you are a tech newbie looking for more privacy or someone familiar with virtual

private networks, NordVPN is worth signing up for.

NordVPN comes packed with privacy tools that make it one of the most comprehensive

cybersecurity solutions on the market.

Plus, the price is excellent. Right now, you can get 2 years of NordVPN with 3 months

extra at 63% off. It comes down to $2.99 per month ($80.73 in total). With a 30-day

risk-free full refund, it’s worth giving a shot.

Secure Your Devices with A Click

It’s ridiculously easy to use NordVPN — click once, and you’re done. Want to change

your virtual location? Find the country you want to connect to on the map and click (or

tap) on it.

NordVPN servers are fast and secure. With 5,600+ servers in 59 countries around the

globe, you’ll always find the location you need. NordVPN uses diskless RAM servers,

which do not retain user data.

What’s more, NordVPN sticks to the no-logging policy and does not log any user

browsing history or traffic information. That’s a big relief to every privacy-conscious user.

The Fastest VPN on The Market

NordVPN has created NordLynx, its custom version of the popular WireGuard VPN

protocol. It’s lightweight but cryptographically secure and most importantly, faster than

most VPN protocols.

NordLynx, combined with an extensive server network, made NordVPN the fastest VPN

on the market.

Features for Your Every Need

NordVPN can be configured to suit your every need. Make use of the following features.

● Kill Switch immediately stops all internet traffic or specific apps if a VPN

connection drops.

● Split tunneling allows you to choose which apps need VPN protection and

which can access the internet directly.

● Meshnet lets you access your devices regardless of how far away they are. It’s

done via encrypted tunnels to guarantee privacy, which means you can:

– Access interconnected devices remotely when vacationing in a different part

of the world.

– Share an IP address and host a server when gaming with your friends.

– Create a local server to share files safely with those you trust.

● For an extra layer of online security, NordVPN offers the multiple encryption

feature Double VPN, which routes your connection through a second VPN

server.

● Obfuscated servers hide the fact that you’re using a VPN and allow you to

browse privately, even in environments with heavy restrictions.

● Onion Over VPN gives you all the advantages of The Onion Router (Tor)

combined with the extra security of a VPN tunnel.

● P2P servers are optimized for P2P traffic and best used when downloading files

using torrents.

● NordVPN allows you to use up to 6 devices at the same time, on every major

platform.

Supported Platforms

Whether you’re a fan of Android or iOS, Windows or macOS, there’s a NordVPN

application for all these platforms, plus Linux and even Android TV. You can also use

the browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.

Streaming

One of the reasons behind the growing popularity of VPNs is the need to access

geo-restricted streaming content. With NordVPN, you can unblock and access over 150

streaming services. For this purpose, NordVPN uses the SmartPlay feature. This way,

you can visit your favorite streaming sites to access content that would otherwise be

unavailable in your location.

Threat Protection

NordVPN is more than a VPN — it also offers impressive anti-malware features.

Turn on NordVPN’s Threat Protection, and it will scan files during downloads and block

dangerous websites. It’s also a superb ad blocker — it lets you avoid annoying ads and

pop-ups and stops third parties from tracking your online activity.

An Affordable Price

Right now you can get a great deal on NordVPN. The 1-year plan comes with 45% off

+ 3 months free. It comes down to only $4.49 per month ($67.35 in total).

The discount for the 2-year plan is even bigger — 63% off + 3 months free. That’s

$2.99 per month ($80.73 in total).

Other Nord apps

NordVPN was created by Nord Security — a cybersecurity company that’s home to

other tools that can bolster your online security.

● NordPass, a cross-platform password manager, automatically syncs and

backs up passwords across all your devices.

● NordLocker, 1 TB encrypted cloud storage, keeps all your files encrypted in a

secure cloud.

When you opt for a bundle deal, you can save even more. The 2-year plan of NordVPN

+ NordPass + NordLocker comes with 68% off (+3 months free on top). That’s $142.83

for a subscription to multiple cybersecurity apps.

Worth your while

All things considered, NordVPN is a trustworthy cybersecurity app that delivers on all

fronts — privacy, security, and speed.

It offers all the best features in one flexible package for an outstanding price for the

2-year subscription because why bother with monthly payments, right?. The high

security and a user-friendly approach make it an easy choice for everyone from casual

users to computer geeks, from individuals to businesses.