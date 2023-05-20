Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Celebrate the Birth of Their Third Child: ‘He’s Here!’

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth now have a five-member family.

The Counting On alumni have welcomed a new baby boy into their family. The endearing new addition joins 4-year-old Gideon and 2-year-old Evelyn.

“He has arrived!” Joy posted an Instagram photo. “Thank you for your prayers… Both mother and child are recovering well.

The couple first proclaimed their third pregnancy in October with a photo of themselves holding a sonogram and the caption, “Baby #3 is on the way!”

After a miscarriage in July 2019 and the birth of their second child in August 2020, they disclosed in a YouTube video shortly thereafter that they had been trying for a third child for an extended period of time.

Joy-Anna said in the video, “We’re in a great place right now.” “We adore our family and are eager to grow it, so we’re hopeful beyond hope that we become pregnant. It would be absurd if it were twins. It would be entertaining.”

Since the birth of Gideon, the Forsyths have expressed their desire to have an expanding family.

“Our favorite math is addition, and we are thrilled to announce that the Forsyth family is growing!” they announced in 2019 on their family website. “Marriage and being Gideon’s parents have already far surpassed our expectations. We anticipate adoring another child and experiencing the unique dynamic he or she will bring to our family. Table for four sounds ideal!”

After disclosing their third pregnancy, they were delighted to learn that it was a boy and that their first child would have a new sibling.

“I am completely shocked,” Joy-Anna admitted in a video where they learned the gender of their third child. “I was absolutely certain that it was a girl, and I persuaded myself that it was a girl… I expected two of those balloons to be pink, but they weren’t. “That’s insane!”

“I’m so, so grateful,” Austin added. I’d be just as pleased if it was a girl, but I’m thrilled that Gideon will have a little brother.