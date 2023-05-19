Jimmie Allen Issues an Apology to His Wife Alexis for ‘Humiliating Her with My Affair’ Following a Sexual Assault Lawsuit!

Jimmie Allen has publicly apologized to his estranged wife after his former manager filed a lawsuit against him for assault and sexual abuse.

On Thursday, the Grammy-nominated singer posted a lengthy statement to social media dedicated to Alexis, who filed for divorce weeks before the lawsuit was made public and is presently pregnant with the couple’s third child.

“I would like to repent publicly to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair. I am ashamed that my decisions have caused her disgrace. That is something she did not deserve at all,” 37-year-old Allen remarked.

“I would also like to repent to my children for being a poor male and father role model. I strive to become a person with whom my children can be pleased. My objective is to surpass the generation that came before me.”

Allen continued, “The business demands a great deal of you. It is rife with temptations that can paralyze you and destroy everything you’ve accomplished. I regret not being strong enough to withstand them. I will no longer fall prey to my flaws.”

The country star concluded the message by urging everyone to request assistance when in need. Do not fear your frailty; surround yourself with individuals who WILL assist you. Best wishes.”

This is Allen’s first official response to the allegations since they came to light. Earlier this week, he wrote on his Instagram Story, “We’ll be fine,” and added, “This too shall pass.”

Allen’s former manager, age 25, alleged in the lawsuit that he repeatedly raped, abused, and sexually harassed her under the watchful eye of his management team, who she claims was aware of his behavior but placed her under his direction anyway.

Allen has denied all of the accusations made by the woman, who submitted her lawsuit anonymously, and he claims that their relationship was consensual.

In a statement to PEOPLE, he responded to the allegations by asserting that his relationship with Doe was consensual. Allen said in the statement, “It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I considered to be one of my closest friends, colleagues, and confidants would make false allegations.”

“I admit that we had a sexual relationship, which endured nearly two years. During that time, she never accused me of wrongdoing, and she described our relationship and companionship as something she wished to continue indefinitely,” the statement continued.

Jane Doe’s lawsuit was filed on the same day Allen, who recently opened for Carrie Underwood’s Denim & Rhinestones Tour, and his pregnant wife Alexis, 27, filed for divorce on April 28, citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple, who have been married for three years, have a 19-month-old daughter named Zara James and a 3-year-old daughter named Naomi Bettie. On April 21, they announced that they are expecting their third child, a son, while also announcing their separation.

Earlier this month, Alexis posted an enigmatic Instagram Story that appeared to refer to the “Best Shot” singer.

“Continue with the chaos while I heal in peace,” she wrote. My Instagram is not a helpline, so please refrain from contacting me about third parties.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual abuse, text “STRENGTH” to 741-741 to be connected with a certified crisis counselor.