Jamie Anderson, Olympian Snowboarder, Welcomes Daughter Misty Rose: “So in Love”

Jamie Anderson is an Olympic-level mother.

The Olympian snowboarder, 32, and her 27-year-old fiance Tyler Nicholson have welcomed their first child, a daughter named Misty Rose Nicholson, the couple announced on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Misty Rose Nicholson Born through the most mystical storm we’ve ever encountered & the greatest snowfall Tahoe has seen in seventy years,” the new mother wrote on Instagram to introduce her daughter to the world.

“We are very in love with and appreciative of you, Misty.”

Wednesday, Nicholson also shared the news in a joint Instagram photo with the caption, “Meet Misty Rose Nicholson.”

“Wow, what an adventure it was to deliver a baby into the world! Birth is such a lovely thing; kudos to @jamieanderson and all mothers around. The final image of her is five minutes old.”

In December, Anderson announced the exciting pregnancy news exclusively with Media.

“I’m extremely appreciative,” Anderson told Media.

“It’s been a fantastic pregnancy… I finally feel like I’m pregnant, feeling the baby move… I have an entirely new regard for life and womanhood. It’s quite remarkable “She commented at the moment.

Anderson’s pregnancy was commemorated with a photo session by Kari Rowe.