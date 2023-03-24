Is Nicole Combs Pregnant? Insider Sources Confirm Nicole Her Pregnancy!

In 2016, country music’s rising star Luke Combs and his wife Nicole Hocking met. The couple was engaged in 2018 and will wed in 2020. On June 19, 2022, Luke and Nicole welcomed their first child, Tex Lawrence.

Is Nicole Combs Pregnant?

She is indeed pregnant. Luke and Nicole Combs are once again expecting!

The country musician and his wife, Nicole Combs, announced the news on March 20 on Instagram. “I have joined the 2 under 2 club!” The birth of a second son in September!” The video is captioned by Combs. When Sean Combs’ soon-to-be-released song Take You with Me plays in the background, images of the joyful family flash across the screen, with 9-month-old Tex Lawerence wearing a “Big Brother” T-shirt.

Friends and fans went to the comments section to share their congrats and joy for the Combs family. “I am in tears over this announcement and this song. Jackie Oshry Weinreb, the presenter of The Toast’s podcast, said, “I am so pleased for your family!” “Omg, I’m so excited for y’all! In the next two years, we will eat dinner at your residence. The Home Edit co-founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin joked that restaurants are temporarily unavailable.

How Long Did Luke Combs Know His Wife?

Combs easily acknowledges that he “paired up” with Hocking. They met by chance through common friends, but at first, they were both seeing other people. Eventually, they both found themselves unmarried, and Combs began to develop feelings for the blonde.

According to Combs, he wrote “Beautiful Crazy,” the first song in the trilogy about his wife, before they even began dating; they had only gone on a few outings together.

He stated, “I’m not much of a ladies’ man.” “But I was rather pleased with this one. I had composed it perhaps two days before playing it for her.”

Hocking’s friend was present when Combs played the song for Hocking for the first time, and he was certain he would earn points. “There was one of her pals present. I thought, “Oh, this is ideal.” So if I play it while the buddy is visiting, there is no way the friend will not think this is the loveliest thing anyone has ever done for them. Hence, I played the music when the friend visited. Obviously, her buddy said, “Oh my God, that’s so cute!”

Combs and Hocking began dating formally in February 2016, during a singer-songwriter festival in Key West, Florida. Hocking spotted him alone on the street and graciously invited him to spend time with her and her friends. “I simply said, ‘Hey, come hang out with us!'” Why are you all alone?'” Hocking recalled in a 2020 interview, while Combs said in the same interview, “I, too, looked terrible. Walmart provided the camo exercise shorts I was wearing. It is elegant, elegant stuff. And comparable to my oldest T-shirt.”

As he had no career to speak of at the time, no one thought a relationship between them would succeed. “Everyone was like, ‘Yes, that’s not going to work'” Combs once stated, “Thus, I had nothing when we met.”

But, when his career took off, Hocking left her job to accompany her boyfriend on the road. Hocking stated, “I stayed at home for almost two years as his career grew because I wanted to be there for all those early moments.”