Is Serena Williams Pregnant: Happiness on the Way?

American-born Serena Jameka Williams, a former professional tennis player, was born on September 26, 1981. According to The Newyork Times, She is recognized as one of the best tennis players of all time and held the top spot in the world rankings for 319 weeks, including a record-breaking 186 weeks in a row, according to the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA).

She also placed first five times at the end of the year. She holds the record for most Grand Slam women’s singles victories—23—both in the Open Era and overall. She is the only athlete to complete a career doubles and singles Golden Slam.

Is Serena Williams pregnant again?

No, Serena Williams is not pregnant right now. She has just given birth to her younger daughter named Adira River Ohanian.

Williams made her first pregnancy announcement at the Met Gala this year. On May 1, the former tennis player and her husband Alexis Ohanian arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Williams showed off her growing tummy on the red carpet while wearing a silver sequin-and-black, long-sleeved dress with a v-neck.

Later, she revealed her pregnancy via an Instagram post and a red-carpet interview. The message said, “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the three of us to the Met Gala.” The photo showed Ohanian and tennis player Williams cuddling Williams’ developing baby bump.

Serena Williams’s journey to motherhood!

Sure, Sarena now has two daughters. In September 2017, Serena gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. But Serena’s announcement of her pregnancy to Olympia wasn’t quite as smooth. The tennis player unintentionally shared the news by posting a picture of her growing baby belly to her Snapchat account, according to Us Weekly.

Adira River Ohanian was born this year in August, and Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian announced the news on social media.

“I’m delighted to report that there is love in our home, with a happy and healthy baby girl and a happy and healthy mother. The co-founder of Reddit commented on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Feeling grateful.”

Why Did Serena Actually Leave Tennis?

After the U.S. Open in September of last year, Serena Williams quit tennis. Her decision was largely influenced by the couple’s wish to expand their family. While carrying Olympia, Williams had already won the Australian Open in 2017.

“The truth is, when it comes to Olympia, I am willing to make no sacrifices. It all makes perfect sense. I want to educate her about God, where babies come from, how to read, and how to tie her shoes. Just like my mother instilled in me,” Serena said to Vogue. “I think tennis, by comparison, has always felt like a sacrifice—though it’s one I enjoyed making.”

Olympia has reportedly been requesting a younger sibling for some time, according to Serena.

Finally, Serena is blessed with two daughters. The reason behind leaving tennis is simple. She just prioritized her family and the sense of motherhood.

Williams made it clear that she was giving up professional tennis in August 2022 in order to concentrate on expanding her family. Being the youngest of five sisters, she believed that her daughter’s desire to be a big sister was “a moment [she] needed to listen very carefully to,” as she stated in an essay.

Conclusion

As Serena Williams has given birth to her second daughter in August this year, there is no indication of her being pregnant again. Moreover, no official information has been released yet. Fans are just advised to wait until any announcement is made by the couple.